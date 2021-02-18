HILLSVILLE — The Spotswood girls’ basketball team took to a hostile court a long way from home for a Class 3 state semifinal game carrying themselves like a team that had been there before. As the night wore on, the Blazers looked more and more like a team that was going to be there again.
The two-time defending state champion, Spotswood earned a shot at a third straight crown by battling past Region 3D champion Carroll County 52-45. The Blazers (11-1) will be on their own Penn Laird hardwood when they face George Mason for the state crown on Saturday night as Mason mauled New Kent 73-29 in the eastern semifinal.
Starting a freshman and three sophomores, Carroll County saw its season end at 10-3, the other two losses coming to Pulaski County, which will play for the Class 4 title Saturday.
“We played in 2010, I have a great relationship with [Carroll coach] Marc [Motley] and a great deal of respect for Marc,” said Blazers coach Chris Dodson. “This game should have happened at the Adam Ward Classic [in Roanoke] this year. Iron sharpens iron, we wanted to play each other and we’re scheduled to play each other next year. I knew coming in was going to be a battle back and forth. We’re very similar in the way we run our man sets, we’re similar in players, just philosophies are similar.”
And the two were at similar positions on the scoreboard for much of the night. Spotswood spent most of the evening out front but a spinning scoop shot by Carroll’s Jaelyn Hagee gave the Cavaliers a 31-30 lead late in the third. Abby Branner closed the period with a 3-pointer for the Blazers and freshman Alyssa Ervin scored off of her own steal to open the fourth for Carroll County, knotting the score at 33, but Spotswood never trailed after a pair of Zoli Khalil foul shots with 6:59 to go.
The 3-pointers that fell regularly throughout the Cavaliers’ regiontitle run never found their mark as Carroll struggled through a 2-for-22 night behind the arc.
“Our part was trying to back them up a little bit and make sure we frustrated them,” said Dodson. “We wanted Ervin to have to work for her shots and out game plan coming in was to crowd Ervin, make her shoot off of the dribble and [Hagee], she’s tremendous and the point guard [Kalee Easter] is tremendous. We tried to say that those three aren’t going to beat us at the 3-point line. Somebody else is going to have to.”
“Their defense had a lot to do with that,” Motley said of Carroll’s nine-percent accuracy from long range. “They’re solid, they get after it and I tell you, they had some kinds hit some big shots. That Carrier kid has five points, all in the fourth quarter, right when it mattered.”
That Carrier kid was Kayci, who nailed a trey from the left corner after the Cavaliers had closed to within 41-37 with 4:25 to go.
Spotswood was up by two possessions or more the rest of the way.
Khalil made certain of that by sinking 7-of-8 free throws in the fourth while Branner was 6-of-10 in the same time span.
The Blazers scored 13 straight points spanning the first and second quarters, with a Khalil trey putting Spotswood up 20-11 at the 6:13 mark. Carroll County answered with an 8-0 run and climbed to within 22-20 before Spotswood took a four-point lead into the break.
Khalil and Branner shared scoring honors with 16 points each. Ervin, a freshman, dropped in 13 for Carroll, including both of the Cavaliers 3-pointers.
“Abby is the only starter back from last year,” said Dodson. “Khalil averaged two points per game last year. But when it came to the pandemic, she lived in the gym more than her own home and she turned into this monster out here. She may be the best player in the state right now.”
(1) comment
Not really much of an upset.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.