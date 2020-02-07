LEXINGTON — Madisyn Forloines scored 14 points as Spotswood won its 15th straight with a 68-31 rout of Rockbridge County in Valley District girls basketball action in Lexington on Friday.
The Trailblazers (19-2, 9-0 Valley) were balanced in the victory with Abby Branner and Lexi Bennington-Horton each finishing with 12 points while Stephanie Ouderkirk had nine, Rebekah Weaver finished with six, Emerson Adkins added five and Kailee Good and Zoli Khalil chipped in with four apiece.
In other local sports Friday:
Girls Basketball
Harrisonburg 48, Waynesboro 39: Mariah Cain scored 11 points as Harrisonburg picked up a 48-39 win over winless Waynesboro in Valley District action at WHS.
Jay Garcia, Kai Blosser and Jaiden Lemon all added eight points apiece for the Blue Streaks (9-11, 5-4 Valley) while Nisha Farmer chipped in with four.
For the Little Giants (0-19, 0-9 Valley), Cierra Bruce had a game-high 21 points.
East Rockingham 46, Rappahannock County 39: In Elkton, Paul Comer won the 200th game of his coaching career as East Rockingham earned a 46-39 Bull Run District victory over Rappahannock County.
Lexi Baugher led the way for the Eagles (3-18, 1-12 Bull Run) with 16 points while Breanna Dofflemyer had eight, Sarah Smith added seven, Sage Fox finished with six and Makenna Siever chipped in with four.
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 31: Rob Smith dropped in 26 points as Spotswood cruised to a 64-31 rout of Rockbridge County in Valley District action in Penn Laird.
Also chipping in for the Trailblazers (15-5, 8-1 Valley) was Ryan High with 12 points while Matt Lawrence had six and eight other players had two points or more.
Harrisonburg 52, Waynesboro 31: Jazen Walker scored 13 points and Claudeson Tacy added seven points and 13 rebounds as host Harrisonburg dominated Waynesboro 52-31 in Valley District action at Roger Bergey Court.
Jaziel Mensah added nine points for the balanced Blue Streaks (13-7, 8-1 Valley) while Michael Kuangu had seven and D’Shawn Fields finished with six.
For the Little Giants (7-13, 1-8 Valley), who have lost nine in a row and 13 of 14, Damien Fisher led the way with a game-high 16 points.
East Rockingham 89, Rappahannock County 55: Tyce McNair had 29 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and four steals as visiting East Rockingham won its ninth straight with an 89-55 rout of Rappahannock in Bull Run District action.
Tyler Nickel added 25 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (19-2, 13-0 Bull Run) while Cooper Keyes had 14 points and Kyle Evick finished with eight.
EMU Athlete Of The Week
Tie Evans, a junior on the basketball team at Eastern Mennonite University, is the school’s athlete of the week. After scoring just 10 points in his first two seasons at EMU, he is third on the team this season in scoring. He was eight of 11 from 3-point range and averaged 17.5 points per contest in two recent road wins, with one at Bridgewater.
JMU Team And Kobe
The James Madison University men’s basketball team, according to Twitter, made a stop Friday in suburban Philadelphia to the high school (Lower Merion) where the late Kobe Bryant played. The Dukes played Thursday at Drexel in downtown Philly and are at Delaware today.
Harrisonburg Ties To Andy Reid
Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who won his first Super Bowl title Sunday, is no stranger to former Harrisonburg High and James Madison standout Akeem Jordan. Reid was the head coach of Philadelphia when Jordan played for the Eagles from 2007-12.
