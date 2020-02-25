Betsy Blose, as one of seven daughters who grew up on a farm in Penn Laird, loved attending summer basketball camps at Godwin Hall at James Madison University.
She graduated from old Montevideo High School in 1980 and then became a local-girl-makes good as she played for the Dukes of JMU for four years.
Blose, 58, is slated to make the drive from western North Carolina later this week to return to JMU, where she will be among many former players to bid adieu to the Convocation Center for the last two regular-season games.
Coming to campus as a freshman, she recalls many early-morning walks below I-81 to get to practice.
“It was like a place on the hill for us. You had to walk under the interstate to get there,” Blose said of the Convocation Center.
The Convocation Center, with the pep band and Electric Zoo feel, has been a homecourt edge for nearly four decades for the women’s program. And JMU has a rich history in women’s hoops, thanks in part to the late Betty Jaynes — the Dukes’ coach from 1970-82 and a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
Blose first suited up for Jaynes and then for Shelia Moorman, the coach from 1982 to 1997. “I was so fortunate to play for them,” said Blose, who realized in college she wanted to be a coach.
After playing at Godwin as a freshman and sophomore, Blose and her teammates helped open the Convocation Center for the 1982-83 season.
“Coming down the ramp to that fight song they always played, it was so magical,” Blose said.
Her Valley roots among alums this weekend is unique — few Rockingham County/Harrisonburg products were part of the Dukes’ success in women’s basketball at the Convo from 1982 until about 11 years ago.
Recent names that come to mind are Turner Ashby High products Nikki Newman (2009-14) and Kirby Burkholder, the CAA player of the year in 2014. (Disclosure: Burkholder is the daughter of my first cousin).
Newman is now an assistant coach at Radford while Burkholder is playing in Hungary. Casey Irvine, a Spotswood graduate, is a freshman on the team this season.
Blose, growing up not far from where Irvine did, forged a successful basketball coaching career after graduating from JMU.
She was a high school coach in Altavista, returned to JMU as an assistant under Moorman and became the head coach at Division II Shepherd in West Virginia.
Blose led the Rams for seven years and along with her sister, Barbara, who played volleyball at Shepherd, formed the first sister duo to go into the athletic Hall of Fame at Shepherd.
One of her players at Shepherd was Makia Staves, who later became the head coach at Bowie High in Maryland. What did Staves learn under Blose?
“Discipline and being organized and making sure you have a goal in mind,” Staves told me in 2016. “We want to be sure we are on the same page and the classroom is the most important aspect.”
Blose later had a 10-year run as the women’s basketball coach at Division I North Carolina-Asheville, where she is now a special assistant to the director of athletics. She led the school to its first (women’s) NCAA tournament as a coach in 2007, falling to power LSU.
“Coach Blose impressed us with the job she did at Shepherd. She built a great program there both on the court and in the classroom,” former UNC-Asheville athletic director Joni Comstock said in a statement in 2002 when Blose was hired.
Now her primary role is to engage and connect student-athlete alumni back to the University and the athletic department.
That is fitting since that is what she plans to do Friday when she attends the JMU game against Drexel, the first-place team in the Colonial Athletic Association.
The regular-season finale and the last game in the Convocation Center — unless the second-place Dukes make the WNIT — will be Sunday afternoon against Delaware. Blose plans to attend the Friday game — though work in North Carolina could prevent her from the Sunday game here.
Blose as a player was 6-18 each of her first three seasons, then 13-15 as a senior captain for the Dukes. The first season for JMU women at the Division I level was her junior year.
Blose, as a JMU assistant, was part of a program that was 156-68 overall.
Back then a little girl from Harrisonburg — Kristi Toliver — would hang out at summer camps and chase down balls for Blose.
Now Maryland graduate Toliver is a WNBA all-star and just one of many future pros who played in college at the Convo — which could close its doors for good come Sunday afternoon.
“It was a great arena for college women’s basketball,” Blose said of the Convo Center. This week she will get to see it one last time.
