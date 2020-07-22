RAWLEY SPRINGS — Chris Payne’s family has roots in Rawley Springs tracing back four generations since migrating from Ireland. Growing up, Payne heard stories of his mother’s pregnant belly carrying him, bobbing along the waters of Blue Hole, and his formative years were spent lapping through the rapids and diving into the glistening swimming holes less than a block from his home.
In recent years, the waterway has receded from his heart as a place of pride and joy to a source of heartbreak and hard work as he spends his days cleaning up after the hoard of visitors who continuously trash the trails and waterway.
“I just wish people have more respect, not just for me and the people who live here, but for mother nature. It’s a good place to live, it’s a good place to come. … I just want people to keep it clean,” Payne said.
At the Rawley Springs bend, 12-miles down the winding roadway outside of Harrisonburg, Blue Hole frequently hosts a sizable college-aged crowd on sweltering summer days. Locals also flock to the waterway during fishing season with high hopes of snagging a catch from the brook trout fishery, a hot spot off the Dry River, but the mounting trash problem has incited conversations on whether the property should stay in the hands of the county.
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors reignited conversations on the safety concerns surrounding Blue Hole at a meeting on July 8 and is expected to discuss the future of the popular spot at its next meeting on Aug. 12.
The four-and-a-half acre lot was gifted to the county in 1973, and the property transfer occurred in 1977. The first public hearing where the possibility of closing the watering hole took place in 1982 when the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors discussed options for disposing of or selling the property. At the time, the price was $1,000 per acre, but only one bid was placed and ultimately rejected by the board.
Meeting transcriptions show conversation on Blue Hole safety concerns reemerging in 1998, and a second public hearing in 2007, but several residents came out in defense of keeping the recreational area open to the public.
County administrator Stephen King said the dominant government concern is on the side of public safety, from parking to drowning and unsupervised recreation.
“The only public access point is Route 33 on a steep hill. Route 33 in that area has significant speed, there's not much of a shoulder, not much sight distance. That's really the biggest issue, public safety,” King said.
According to King, Virginia Department of Transportation has implemented no parking signs in the past, several of which have been torn down. The simplest solution would be if a parking area could be established for Blue Hole, but King said investigations have reported the option nonviable. Still, busy days can see a mile-long chain of cars parking snugly alongside the cliff’s edge overlooking the water.
“If you don't allow parking on Route 33, that drives people to the private property in that area or private roadway, which causes its own struggles,” King said.
In the past 20 years, the only reported traffic fatality near Blue Hole was the death of motorcyclist James K. “Nick” Teter, 48, of Franklin, W.Va., who died April 25, 2009. Nearby resident Eugene, who declined to give his last name, said the motorcyclist crashed after losing control upon suddenly slowing down for the foot traffic at Blue Hole.
Other nearby residents were concerned about trespassing and reckless driving as the primary negligence of Blue Hole visitors. Ruth, who declined to give her last name, of Hinton, said her fences are continuously knocked down by drivers, and the inconsiderate congregation is not limited to summertime fun.
“It’s all year round. … It didn’t used to be that way. It’s gotten worse,” she said. “We have to blow the horn to get them to shut their car doors.”
Phil Landes, of Harrisonburg, spent much of his late teens and early adulthood sprawled on the rocks and wading through Blue Hole’s clear waters. He said the location is ideal for a quick dip after fishing or navigating the rapids with friends, but litter has always been a plague on the area.
“If you’re fishing at Switzer dam, it’s a natural stopping point for cooling down,” Landes said. “Historically, it’s been trashed. … I would hope they would never close it and people would be responsible to keep it pristine. … I’d understand if it’s not well taken care of and a liability, but it’s a huge landmark in Rockingham County.”
Once visitors safely dismount from their vehicles after managing to park off the notoriously high-speed roadway, their next obstacle includes the rocky descent of slippery clay intermingled with loose gravel at a steep decline. Alongside the waterway, litter lines Blue Hole as both an ecological and safety concern. Discarded trash may include shards of glass, metal or used syringes haphazardly decorating the landscape.
“It’s not just beer cans and bottles, it’s cigarettes and tabs. .. People don’t realize even little stuff like that trashes up nature,” Payne said.
Landes said it’s a shame visitors have not exercised greater responsibility to pick-up after themselves, but stressed the importance of maintaining the swimming hole as an accessible destination for outdoor recreation — potentially by incentivizing sponsorship cleanup groups.
“It’s not really monitored besides by locals being there and trying to police it,” he said. “There are certain groups that keep streets clean. If needed, we might be able to do something like that.”
Rockingham County Sheriff's Office was unavailable for comment on Wednesday, but residents have suggested several measures of dissuading littering, reducing U-turns in the center of the roadway and stop trespassing by increasing signage.
Payne said implementing surveillance cameras or even signs suggesting monitoring of the area could greatly discourage law breakers from leaving reminders of their visit by the water.
“It’d probably cut down 80% of it,” he said.
King said the board has discussed options, such as installing a guardrail to prevent parking or somehow lining the whole roadway.
“The sense I'm getting from the board, at least from a couple members, is that we need to do something, and the safety issue is the main concern on Route 33. … It’s hard to think of what that solution would be,” King said.
