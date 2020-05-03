When Jack Hale arrived in Harrisonburg in 1977, Dr. Walter Green III was already a soothing fixture at Blue Streaks' football games.
"He was always there," said Hale, a former assistant football and head baseball coach at Harrisonburg.
And that unfailing presence continued through the decades.
"Remember seeing him on the sidelines at every football game. A good man," according to Jeff Leatherman, a baseball standout for HHS in the mid-1980s who also kept statistics for the football team.
"He was very involved with the athletic department at JMU and HHS," according to boys basketball coach Don Burgess, who graduated from HHS in 1990. "He spent hours on the sidelines of HHS games and attended many other events and activities."
Green died on April 28 at the age of 93.
"He just had a big heart," Tim Sarver, the Harrisonburg head football coach from 1985 to 2010, told me Monday. "He just had a love for Harrisonburg and everything about it."
"He was soft-spoken but when he talked, you listened," said Kathy Sarver, the wife of Tim.
Green established a medical practice in Harrisonburg in 1959 and didn't shut his doors until he had turned 90 - and that was just a sliver of his work in the community.
"For over 50 years, he offered his time and medical expertise as the team doctor for Harrisonburg City School Athletics. He served as the infirmary and sports physician for Madison College, and later James Madison University," according to his obituary. "In 1986, he was appointed as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army."
For a way to show gratitude, the football field at Harrisonburg was named after him in 2007 after countless volunteer hours with the Blue Streaks. The honor was a no-brainer, according to Sarver. Green would drive on his own to away football games. "I can't remember him ever missing one," Sarver noted.
"He did a lot for the city of Harrisonburg and many families in the Shenandoah Valley," according to Burgess, a former HHS basketball standout.
Born in South Carolina, Green entered the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He later graduated from Virginia Tech in 1950 and eventually got a degree from the Medical College of Virginia School of Pharmacology. Green graduated from the Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine in 1957 and two years later established his practice in Harrisonburg, according to his obituary.
Green and his late wife, Vera, were married for 64 years. They had five children - a daughter, Mary, died as an infant.
One son, Preston, was the HHS quarterback from 1971-73. He completed 57 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards and 39 touchdowns and as a senior led the Blue Streaks a perfect regular-season and a regional championship. Also a standout piano player, Green was all-state and was selected to play in the Virginia High School League All-Star game in football.
Preston Green was also a baseball and basketball standout (1,113 career points) and the 1974 graduate is a member of the school's athletic Hall of Fame. He attended William & Mary on a football scholarship and has been a cardiologist in Florida for several years after studying at the University of Virginia Medical School and the University of Florida.
The civic duties for the elder Green went beyond Harrisonburg and JMU athletics. Green was on the Harrisonburg City Council for 24 years and was the mayor for eight.
Rodney Eagle, 84, became Harrisonburg mayor for the first of three terms in the 1990s – after Green had served in the same role. Green, according to Eagle, was friends with former Army Secretary and Winchester native Jack Marsh, who grew up in Harrisonburg and died at the age of 92 last year in Raphine.
Green "took care of a lot of people (as a medical doctor) and he did it without little fanfare,” Eagle told me Monday. “He gave of his time for the city; he was very generous with his time. He was very patriotic and had a military background; there was not a Memorial Day service he missed."
Green's devotion to the community - athletics, politics, the medical profession - will be sorely missed not only among Blue Streaks Nation but the rest of the central Shenandoah Valley as well.
