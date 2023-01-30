The city is considering a large-scale affordable housing development project, which has garnered attention from locals over the last few months. While many people have spoken out in support and opposition, the final say will be left up to City Council at its Feb. 14 meeting.
The Bluestone Town Center project, an 897-unit development complex, is being proposed on an 89-acre plot of land at the corner of Erickson Avenue and Garbers Church Road.
The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working with EquityPlus, an investment and advisory firm, on the project.
As an affordable housing project, people with 80% of Harrisonburg’s median income would be eligible to rent, according to Liz Webb, city housing coordinator. For a family of four, that would be $61,200; a single renter would be $42,880 or less. The town center will accept housing vouchers for rental properties.
Those with 80% to 120% of Harrisonburg’s median income would be eligible to purchase for-sale units, according to Webb.
Many folks have voiced their opinions about the project. Local organizations and nonprofits, homeowners near the site, and residents of Harrisonburg have spoken at city meetings and sent opinion letters to the city.
Public Concerns
At the Jan. 17 Harrisonburg Planning Commission meeting, those opposed to the project voiced concerns about potential traffic, difficult geology at the site, stormwater runoff, the site’s proximity to a poultry farm and school overcrowding.
The planning commission ended up giving the project a unanimous recommendation for approval.
Several homeowners close to the proposed site voiced their disapproval, including those on Garbers Church Road, Erickson Avenue and South Dogwood Drive.
Bill Ingram, who lives on South Dogwood Drive and spoke at the commission meeting, said that when he was on the planning commission at his previous location, the first thing he would do is listen to neighbors of a proposed development project.
“Because we can do all the reports in the world, but you guys can’t go with me and tell me where those deer are, asleep every night behind the house,” Ingram said at the meeting.
Ingram also said he was concerned about the safety of Garbers Church Road if the town center adds traffic.
Elizabeth Jerlinski, who also lives on Garbers Church Road, spoke during public comment at the City Council meeting on Jan. 24. She said that Harrisonburg belongs to all of its residents, many of whom have not had time to process and understand the development project.
Jerlinski said that while she always expected to get neighbors, she never anticipated a “city within a city” to be built near her home.
Mike Rhodes, another resident of Garbers Church Road, had similar thoughts.
“We are putting the equivalent of a town of Elkton or Broadway on only 80-some acres,” Rhodes told the Daily News-Record.
Rhodes said that if council approves the project, he and his family are moving to the county. He voiced concerns over increased taxes, traffic congestion, increased flooding on South Dogwood Drive and overcrowding schools.
Traffic
A traffic analysis study was created for the Bluestone Town Center project, and Harrisonburg Public Works accepted it with proffers from the project developer, which would help offset traffic to and from the complex.
The developer would create a left-turn lane into the development, a connection to Hidden Creek Lane, a sidewalk from Hidden Creek Lane to the western side of Food Lion, a roundabout at the intersection of Hidden Creek Lane and Dogwood Drive, and a signal at the intersection of South High Street and Hidden Creek Lane — which the applicant would pay for.
Impact On Schools
On Jan. 27, the liaison committee between the Harrisonburg City School Board and Harrisonburg City Council met to discuss the impact Bluestone Town Center would have on city schools.
Currently, Harrisonburg High School is over capacity by 610 students. The construction of Rocktown High School will soon alleviate that. However, other schools in the city are also overcrowded — Keister Elementary is over capacity by 98 students, Waterman Elementary is over capacity by 91 students and Smithland Elementary is over capacity by 178 students.
A school population projection was created by the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center, along with Nzar Sharif, to predict how many students would be in each school by 2031 if the Bluestone Town Center is constructed.
Looking at the projections, the two high schools should be under capacity in 2031, but all middle and elementary schools would be over capacity, by as many as 472 students, in the case of Smithland Elementary School.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Michael Richards said he will likely propose school rezoning options to the School Board, but it would not solve the capacity problem.
Members of the liaison admitted this is a tough decision, because affordable housing is strongly needed in the city {span}— se{/span}veral city organizations agree.
Need For Affordable Housing
Harrisonburg resident Aliese Gingerich said that although affordable housing has become a bit of a buzzword, its popularity only proves how needed it is.
“With my work as a teacher, I saw firsthand the difficulties that families faced. Maybe they had housing, but because of the cost, it meant choosing between paying rent and doing any of the kind of fun things that you want to be able to provide for your kids,” Gingerich said to the Daily News-Record.
When Gingerich had an accident in 2020, she was living in housing she could afford, which allowed her to work part-time and physically recover from the accident, she said.
Gingerich said that many of the people speaking out against the project will not be renting or buying from the town center, so they don’t understand the need for it.
Local groups and residents sent in a slew of support letters that spoke to the need for affordable housing.
Nonprofits such as Mercy House, United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Valley Program for Aging Services, and Climate Action Alliance of the Valley sent letters of support to the city.
Other groups such as the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Harrisonburg Rockingham Social Services District, and Strength in Peers also sent letters of support.
“Harrisonburg City is very much in need of homes that are affordable for teachers, police officers, fire fighters and other civil servants who are priced out of the current market. We are already at least 1,256 units short of meeting current housing demand. Top employers are having trouble recruiting workers because of the local lack of both rental and for-sale housing,” Gayl Brunk, executive director of Valley Associates for Independent Living, wrote in a letter of support to city staff.
Gingerich said that while a few of the concerns raised at the planning commission meeting were valid and should be looked into — such as the nearby poultry farm and geology of the site — she trusts that HRHA and city staff can address rational concerns and still get things done right.
With the green light from planning commission, the ultimate decision will be left up to City Council at its meeting Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.
