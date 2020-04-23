On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors met to consider the fiscal 2020-21 budget, tax rates and capital improvement plan.
Broadcast through Zoom, supervisors voted to approve the capital improvement plan and maintain the same tax rates for fiscal 2020-21, but delayed voting on the annual budget, which takes effect July 1.
Seven public comments were submitted by email to County Administrator Stephen King prior to the meeting, five of which supported county funding for nonprofits.
Kim Sandum, who serves on the capital improvement plan advisory subcommittee and represents Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, submitted a concern that the plan prioritizes a $1 million amphitheater and $7 million recreation center at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads but excluded plans to improve pedestrian and bicycle access.
“Pedestrian access across Spotswood Trail should be addressed before the amphitheater and recreation center projects, both of which will add to the current parking problems,” she wrote in an email. She also suggested funding a preliminary engineering study of building an overpass or underpass to allow bicycle and pedestrian access from homes on the other side of U.S. 33, and voiced concern that an amphitheater would attract noise, crowds and trash that would negatively impact neighboring farms.
The $180 million plan was proposed at the previous meeting on April 8, which Chairman Bill Kyger said offers a placeholder for project expenditures, rather than approval of funding.
John and Cindy Reeves also submitted a comment on Monday asking the budget reflect Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget “timeout” and wrote in the email concerns related to setbacks spanning years or generations.
Water rate changes to the Smith Creek Water and Waste Authority was approved unanimously. The change increases the rates for more than 4,000 gallons of water effective July 1. Previously, the water rate was $3.75 per 1,000 gallons above 4,000 gallons. The proposal would set the rate at $4 per 1,000 gallons above 4,000 gallons.
Trish Davidson, director of finance for the county, said the rate increase would bring an additional $7,000 in revenue per year.
“The water that’s in that system is actually purchased from the city of Harrisonburg, and the rates are so close there’s absolutely no margin between them, so that will give a 25% increase to anything above 4,000 gallons,” she said.
Most of the meeting was spent with County Attorney Thomas Miller and Kyger discussing how to approach approval of telecommunication infrastructure construction. Miller said cellphones are gaining momentum as a necessary public utility, but Kyger said he would not give telecommunication companies the advantages of being a public utility unless the businesses were deemed such and limited to the regulation of a public utility.
“Why are they going to stick one in the back of the middle of Briery Branch where they don’t have enough people that subscribe to the service to be able to even pay for the cost of the tower? … That’s why it has to be a public utility, so they have to provide the service. Either provide the service or you’re not a public utility,” Kyger said. “They’re wanting to play in both worlds, and that’s not right. … Equity is equity, and that’s what we do.”
A bid was approved to build walking trails at Rockingham Park by Momentum Earthworks that will cover 80% of the costs, with a 20% match from the county.
The county received three bids for solar power service on two buildings, including the Rockingham County Administration Center, but the board rejected all bids because a formal analysis determined installment would not match or reduce the cost of electricity.
“The estimate, the advice we got from a reliable individual who reviewed, said we were going to pay about 30% more for this power than we will with the current arrangement because of the solar panels cannot meet the peak load demand. We have a peak load. Our system calls for a heavy load. That’s a large part of what our waste is based on,” King said. “We’re interested in being as green as we can, but in this case, it was not close enough.”
The meeting ended with a recognition for essential health care workers and a reminder for residents to take proper precautions during the pandemic.
“We will continue to manage this crisis on a day-to-day basis, steady as she goes,” Kyger said. “We will get through this sooner than later and we ask our citizens still continue to practice social distancing.”
