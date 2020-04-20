On Wednesday, Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is meeting at 6 p.m. to consider the proposed $385.3 million budget, tax rates and $180 million capital improvements plan for fiscal 2020-21.
Due to revenue expectations fluctuating due to the pandemic, the budget has been re-evaluated since first presented in February, according to an earlier report.
Discussion of the water and sewer rate changes to the Smith Creek Water and Waste Authority will continue from the last meeting on April 8. Finance Director Trish Davidson said the proposal would bring in an additional $7,000 each year.
Davidson is scheduled to report on a bid for walking trail at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads and solar power service proposals.
Comments have been open for two weeks and are due by noon on Wednesday to County Administrator Stephen King at sking@rockinghamcountyva.gov. As of Monday, one comment was received, and it showed support of continued funding for a nonprofit, according to King.
-- Staff Report
