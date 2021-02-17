Local law enforcement said a bomb threat at the Merck facility Tuesday afternoon was a dud.
Emergency crews responded to the manufacturing plant at 2778 South East Side Highway at about 3 p.m.
Emergency personnel say a housekeeper cleaning a bathroom found a piece of paper that had the word “boom” written on it.
The note was passed along to security and was phoned in to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.
According to local law enforcement officials, a caller said he was “retired FBI,” and it appears the call was escalated, prompting a response from multiple fire departments from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Despite media reports, the FBI was never on scene, according to law enforcement officials.
Chief Jeremy Holloway of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue said Wednesday that the threat was “unfounded.”
— Staff Report
