A Harrisonburg man accused of tagging more than two dozen patrol cars with the phrase “In Satan We Trust” late Sunday night remained held without bond Tuesday after telling a judge he worked for the “lord’s kingdom.”
Christopher Parlette, 45, of Harrisonburg, is charged with felony property damage.
He is also charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.
Parlette was set to appear in court on Monday, but jail staff determined he was unfit to appear before a judge.
During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors told Judge John Hart that Parlette was on suicide watch at the Rockingham County Jail.
A magistrate’s report states, "Accused did not seem to be mentally stable. Has long history of mental illness.”
When questioning Parlette about a possible appointment of a court-appointed attorney, Hart asked Parlette if he had a job.
Parlette responded, “The lord’s kingdom.”
Parlette proceeded to mumble throughout the hearing, most of which was not understandable.
Hart ordered Parlette to continue to be held without bond until his preliminary hearing on April 7.
The investigation into Parlette began at about 9 p.m. Sunday when a Harrisonburg officer noticed his police car was vandalized with a red marker.
He saw someone had written “In Satan We Trust” on the vehicle.
The officer then observed several other vehicles in the parking lot, located between West Elizabeth and West Wolfe streets in downtown Harrisonburg, had been vandalized. Court documents say 28 vehicles were damaged.
The crime was captured on video surveillance. The footage, police say, helped them identify Parlette as a suspect. He was arrested a short time later.
Police say they found a small knife in a bag Parlette was carrying.
It’s unclear what Parlette’s motive was, police say.
Several police agencies in the Shenandoah Valley, including the Page County Sheriff’s Office, have added decals in recent years that state “In God We Trust.”
Harrisonburg’s vehicles don’t include the phrase.
Parlette was previously convicted in Harrisonburg of public intoxication and impeding traffic as a pedestrian in 2018.
