A Rockingham County judge granted bond for a Broadway man accused of causing an August crash that killed a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office employee.
Joshua Morgan, 25, is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter in connection to the Aug. 5 crash.
Judge Bruce Albertson set a $15,000 bond on Wednesday and ordered Morgan to not drive when he is released from the Rockingham County Jail.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst opposed bond, arguing he was a threat to the community.
Morgan was arrested Oct. 23, following his indictment by a Rockingham County grand jury on Oct. 21.
He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Albertson scheduled Morgan to return to court on Jan. 30 to set a trial date.
Police say emergency crews responded to a traffic crash on Brocks Gap Road, near the intersection of Turley Creek Lane just west of Broadway, at about 9:30 p.m.
Morgan was driving a Kia Stinger west when he crossed a solid yellow line in an attempt to pass a Dodge Challenger and tractor-trailer in front of him, according to Virginia State Police.
As he crossed into the eastbound lane, police say, his car struck a Hyundai Elantra driven by Raven Morgan, 30, of Broadway.
The Elantra then struck the Challenger. The driver of the Challenger was not injured.
Raven Morgan, who was wearing her seat belt, died at the scene.
Joshua Morgan, who was also wearing his seat belt, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The Morgans were not related.
Raven Morgan served for six years as a public communication assistant at the sheriff’s office on South Liberty Street in Harrisonburg.
Police say Joshua Morgan blamed the crash on a malfunction with his vehicle. However, police say, the vehicle was working properly at the time.
It’s unclear if Joshua Morgan will make the claim as part of his defense.
