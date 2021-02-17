She was born and buried in Winchester and the Patsy Cline Historic House remains to this day nearly 90 years after her birth in that city.
But country music icon Cline — who died in 1963 — has strong roots in Rockingham County as well. Her mother, Hilda Virginia Patterson (1916-1998), lived in Elkton just prior to the birth of Virginia Patterson Hensley on Sept. 8, 1932 — known to the world as Patsy Cline.
Cline, on her rise to fame, was the grand marshal of the Elkton jubilee parade on July 4, 1958 and a photo captures the event.
“If you look closely at the photo, she is pregnant with me,” Julie Fudge, 62, the only daughter of Cline, told the News-Record from her home in Tennessee on Monday.
Fudge, who was 4 when her mother died, said she made a return trip to Elkton in 2008 for another town parade. Fudge also recalls a trip to Harrisonburg as an adult when her late mother was honored for aiding tourism in the state.
“It was a Valley tourism group,” Fudge said.
Cline’s mother was 16 when the future star was born and she was married to Samuel Lawrence Hensley (1889-1956). And the crossover singing sensation spent time in Elkton as a child, according to Jan Hensley, a distant relative.
“She was raised in the Elkton area [for a time]. She lived in a house that is still standing on Rockingham Pike,” Elkton resident Hensley said. “She has some first cousins who lived in Elkton, but unfortunately they have died in the past few years.”
Cline spent time in the community of Solsburg, near present-day East Rockingham High School. Published reports say the young girl worked at a poultry plant in Elkton, plucking chickens.
Cline came from humble origins to become a pioneer in country music. She helped set the stage for female stars to come after her, from Loretta Lynn to Dolly Parton to Reba McEntire to even Taylor Swift.
Wideopencountry.com listed Lynn, Parton, and Cline as the three greatest country female singers of all time. The Winchester native was the first woman inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1973.
“I was very much a Patsy Cline fan when I lived in Singers Glen,” Lynn Burkholder, a boys basketball star who graduated from Broadway High in 1963, wrote to the News-Record this week. “We did not have a TV in our home until I went to attend the University of South Carolina in August 1963, so I did not see shows, but we always enjoyed listening to her on WSVA Radio in Harrisonburg.”
Cline was featured extensively in a recent PBS documentary “Country Music” by director Ken Burns.
Her early days weren’t easy.
Cline’s father was a blacksmith and the family spent time in Elkton, Gore, Staunton, Norfolk and other towns. “I believe they lived in about 10 counties” in Virginia, Fudge said.
When her father was not able to find work and was out of the picture, Cline dropped out of Handley High in Winchester to help support her mother by working at Gaunt’s Drug Store.
The daughter and mother sang together at a Baptist church and other events in Winchester. At the age of 13, Cline was hospitalized with a throat infection and rheumatic fever, but she recovered.
“You might say it was my return to the living after several days that launched me as a singer,” she said in a 1957 interview. “The fever affected my throat and when I recovered I had this booming voice like Kate Smith’s.”
The late Smith, born in Greenville in Augusta County in 1907 before moving to the nation’s capital, for years sang “God Bless America” before National Hockey League games in Philadelphia.
Cline, though, excelled in country but crossed over to pop.
In 1953, she performed with more well-known stars at venues in Arlington and Washington, D.C. Her first recording in Nashville came in 1955.
Cline performed on the Arthur Godfrey and His Friends variety show on Jan. 21, 1957 — her first national TV appearance.
On June 14, 1961, she was in a car accident in Nashville along with her brother, Sam Hensley. The singer suffered facial injuries and was not expected to live.
“Jesus was here, Charlie,” she told her husband after waking up at the hospital.
After recovering, she performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville a few weeks later.
That August, she hit No. 1 on the chart with “I Fall to Pieces” — and she was on her way.
Cline was married to Gerald Cline from 1953-57 and to Charlie Dick from 1957 until her death. Cline also had a son, Randy, who also lives in Tennessee.
Fudge helps keep the memories of her mother alive with a Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville. Fudge has been in recent years to concerts in Winchester that featured stars Sara Evans, Willie Nelson and the Beach Boys as they paid tribute to Cline.
“I was born in Winchester. I went back and lived in Winchester for a few years from 1963-66 after my mom died and before my father remarried,” Fudge said. “We moved here to Tennessee when I was a year old. My younger brother was born here. We went back to live in Winchester those three years and the rest of the time I have been right here” in Tennessee.
Perhaps the second-most famous person to come from Elkton is former Major League pitcher Garland Shifflett, 85, who told the News-Record last year from his home in Colorado he was not aware of the Elkton ties for Cline.
On March 5, 1963, Cline was on a small plane with fellow country performers Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins and pilot Randy Hughes. After a benefit performance in Kansas City, they were returning to Nashville when the plane crashed in Camden, a small town in Tennessee about 90 miles west of Music Row.
All four on board were killed. The meteoric rise of Cline was over at the age of 30 — though she is not forgotten in Elkton and by others who grew up in the area.
Cline overcame a lot in her short life — and her daughter thinks she knows why.
“The way they were raised, the way they were taught,” Fudge said. “A lot of people aren’t taught those things these days, sadly. When you have to learn how to take care of your family and get by, you get a lot of strength from that and a lot of determination.”
