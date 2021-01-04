BROADWAY GOBBLERS
Coach: Dwight Walton (14th season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 17-9 (Lost in Region 3C quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Nate Tinnell, senior, forward (8.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.5 spg); Gage Williford, senior, guard (9.0 ppg, 4.6 apg, 1.7 spg); Luke Garber, junior, guard; Collin Rhodes, senior, forward; Isaiah Marsh, senior, guard Brayden Hinkle, senior, guard; Matthew Terry, senior, forward.
Key Losses: Jaxson Jameson (7.6 ppg, 3.7 apg, 2.2 spg); Caleb Williams (12.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.5 spg); Wes Delawder (7.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Ben Alderfer (11.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Marshall Rhodes.
Promising Newcomers: Conner Barnes, junior, forward; Caleb Barnes, sophomore, guard; Ben Hutcheson, junior, guard; Dakota Dove, junior, guard; Sam Witmer, junior, forward.
Walton Says: “This is another group of guys I love being with. They have always been a group that has played well together. It's amazing how they have stayed positive this season and continue to do everything they are asked to do. They just want to have some games together. I'm very proud of them.”
EASTERN MENNONITE FLAMES
Coach: Chad Seibert (third season)
District: Virginia Independent
Last Season: 23-9 (Lost in Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state championship)
Key Returners: Adam Hatter, junior, guard (8.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.6 apg); Trey Gillenwater, junior, guard (13.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.2 apg); Nick Jones, senior, forward (7.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg); Sean Cardoza, senior, guard.
Key Losses: Aviwe Mahlong (16.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.2 spg); Chance Church (14.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.2 spg).
Promising Newcomers: Davarion Johnson, sophomore, guard; Drew Hatter, freshman, guard; Ben Bellamy, junior, guard; Nolan Bailey, freshman, forward.
Seibert Says: “Keys for us this year will be consistent production from our backcourt, as well as blending overall depth at other positions to find matchups that we can attack.”
EAST ROCKINGHAM EAGLES
Coach: Carey Keyes (seventh season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 27-3 (Lost in Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals)
Key Returners: Tyler Nickel, junior, guard (26.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.2 apg); Kyle Evick, senior, forward (10.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Cooper Keyes, junior, guard (6.0 ppg, 3.0 apg; Xavier Butler, sophomore, forward (3.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg).
Key Losses: Tyce McNair (18.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 5.9 apg); Da’rias Lam (5.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg).
Promising Newcomers: Michael Shifflett, senior, forward; Jayden Hicks, junior, forward; Kemper Siever, senior, guard; Ryan Williams, freshman, guard.
Keyes Says: “We are excited to play after all of the uncertainty since March. Our team is different this season, but we still have the same mindset of any year. Work to improve daily. Focus on one game at a time. Play our best basketball at tourney time. Be thankful for the opportunity.”
FORT DEFIANCE INDIANS
Coach: Brandon Fulk (fifth season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 6-17 (Lost in Region 3C play-in game)
Key Returners: Ryan Cook, senior, guard (19.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.3 spg); Evan Sutton, senior, guard (2.4 rpg, 1.8 apg); Ashton Dove, senior, guard; Danny Torres, senior, forward (3.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Mason Angel, senior forward; Scotty Wright, senior, forward; Josh Jones, junior, guard (3.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 apg); Kaden Johnson, sophomore, guard.
Key Losses: Jerry Horning (9.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.5 bpg).
Promising Newcomers: Landon Simmons, junior, guard; Henry Gutshall, sophomore, forward; Tyreek Benney, sophomore, guard; Jack Liskey, sophomore, guard.
Fulk Says: “I think this year's team has many pieces that will contribute and they are all important. If we can sacrifice ourselves and focus on each other, we will have a chance to have success.”
LURAY BULLDOGS
Coach: Mat Huff (third season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 3-19 (Lost in Bull Run District quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Brendan Fitzwater, senior, guard (12 ppg); Calder Liscomb, junior, forward (8 ppg); Sam Liscomb, senior, forward (8 ppg); Rece Graybeal (7 ppg); Dalton Griffith, senior, forward (8 rpg).
Key Losses: Dylan Atkins, Patrick Porter.
Promising Newcomers: Christian Lentz, freshman, forward; Bailey Graybeal, sophomore, guard; Lebron Peyton, junior, guard.
Huff Says: “We are hoping our growth and maturity over the past two seasons and the hard work in the offseason can pay off in the win column this year.”
PAGE COUNTY PANTHERS
Coach: Russ Rodriguez (fifth season)
District: Bull Run District
Last Season: 17-10 (Lost in Region 2B semifinals)
Key Returners: Ricky Campbell, junior, guard (9.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.1 spg); Canaan Pierce, senior, guard (3.0 rpg); Logan Cubbage, senior, guard; Dylan Hensley, junior, forward (3.3 rpg); Chase Parlett, junior, forward.
Key Losses: Chase Combs (16.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 spg, 2.3 bpg); Trevor Williams (7.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 5.0 apg, 2.4 spg); Freddy Stidham (6.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg); Trey Knight (6.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 spg); Logan Rangel (5.5 ppg, 1.1 spg); Wyatt Hensley; Trent Kite.
Promising Newcomers: Caden Good, junior, guard; Caleb Knighton, junior, guard; Gavin Gochenour, junior, guard; Caden Lucas, junior, guard; Jacob Williams, sophomore, guard.
Rodriguez Says: “Each year we choose a single word to help us focus on our goals for the season. This season our word is ‘rise.’ Each of us must rise to the occasion in a new role in order for our program to continue our rise to the top, rise to that of a true champion.”
SPOTSWOOD TRAILBLAZERS
Coach: Chad Edwards (16th season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 17-7 (Lost in Region 3C semifinals)
Key Returners: Carmelo Pacheco, junior, guard (15.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.6 apg).
Key Losses: Rob Smith (19.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.6 apg); Ryan High (11.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg); Traevan Williams (7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Michael Shifflett.
Promising Newcomers: Dameyon Simmons, senior, forward; Matthew Lawrence, senior, guard; Jowan Whittaker Ortiz, senior, guard; Jaden Shifflett, senior, guard; Jonathan Harding, freshman, forward; Tony Fornadel, sophomore, forward.
Edwards Says: “Despite COVID, Carmelo Pacheco had one of the very best offseasons of my tenure. He is vastly improved in all facets of his game and is certainly one of the best players in the state of Virginia. As a group, this team has worked very hard and has been able to build a strong bond during COVID. We are grateful for the opportunity to play games this winter and are excited about our season.”
TURNER ASHBY KNIGHTS
Coach: Brandon Shields (first season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 8-15 (Lost in Valley District semifinals)
Key Returners: Tyson Snow, senior, guard (7.0 ppg); Garret Spruhan, junior, forward (2.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Collin Brunk (4.6 ppg), senior, guard; Peyton Garber, senior, guard (3.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Noah Gerber (2.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg), junior, guard; Jacob Keplinger, junior, guard (2.5 ppg).
Key Losses: Ethan Gerber (9.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Orion Angelopulos (8.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
Promising Newcomers: Adam Bass, junior, guard; Gage Kelley, freshman, guard; Trent Kiser, junior, forward; Jay Longor, senior, forward; Noah Miller, junior, guard; Jalin Quintanilla, junior, guard; Jared Smith, senior, forward.
Shields Says: “As a coach who is coming in to take over a program that has not been successful as of late, this group has been an absolute dream to coach. They are all in with what we are trying to do and where we are trying to take our program.”
