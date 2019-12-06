PENN LAIRD — Abby Branner scored 17 points as Spotswood cruised to a 56-39 non-district win over Albemarle in girls basketball action in Penn Laird on Friday.
Stephanie Ouderkirk had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Trailblazers (2-0) while MacKenzie Freeze had seven points and seven assists and Lexi Bennington-Horton and Madisyn Forloines added seven points apiece.
In other prep sports Friday:
Girls Basketball
Stuarts Draft 50, Broadway 36: Hadley May had 12 points as Stuarts Draft earned its first win with a 50-36 non-district victory over Broadway at SDHS.
Madi Armentrout added nine points for the Cougars (1-1) in the victory.
For the Gobblers (0-3), Emma Bacon had 12 points, Anna Swartz added eight and Aliza Lokey finished with seven.
William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 52: Mariah Cain scored 22 points, but Harrisonburg suffered a 63-52 non-district loss to William Fleming in Roanoke.
Jay Garcia chipped in 13 points for the Blue Streaks (1-2) in the loss.
Mt. Carmel Christian 43, Eastern Mennonite 25: In Staunton, Halie Mast had 11 points, but Eastern Mennonite suffered its first loss with a 43-25 non-conference setback to Mt. Carmel Christian in the opening night of the Grace Christian Invitational.
Avery Nussbaum added nine points for the Flames (2-1) while Joelle Blosser had 10 rebounds.
Luray 50, Riverheads 45: Emily Weakley had 17 points and seven rebounds as Luray stayed unbeaten with a 50-45 non-district win over Riverheads in Greenville.
Alverie Alger added 11 points and three assists for the Bulldogs (2-0) while Brynlee Burrill finished with nine points, six rebounds and five assists.
Page County 71, East Hardy 14: In Shenandoah, Caris Lucas had 15 points and four rebounds and Taylor Hankins and Grace Mason added 11 points apice as Page County cruised to a 71-14 non-district rout of East Hardy.
Leah Hilliard added eight points and five rebounds for the Panthers (2-0) while Ella Price had eight points and Hannah Souther had seven.
Fort Defiance 61, Rockbridge County 48: In Lexington, Kiersten Ransome scored 28 points as Fort Defiance earned a 61-48 non-district victory over Rockbridge County.
Makayla Kershner added 11 points for the Indians (2-1) in the win while Emily Mahood had 14 for the Wildcats (1-2) and Graceon Armstrong chipped in with 13.
Staunton 56, Stonewall Jackson 50: Kellsye Miller and Emma Witt scored 12 points apiece as Staunton held on for a 56-50 win over Stonewall Jackson in Quicksburg.
Alayia Robinson added 10 points for the Storm (1-0) whileMya Councill led the Generals (0-2) with a game-high 18 points and Kylene Franklin added 17 of her own.
Boys Basketball
Broadway 57, Monticello 37: Ben Alderfer had 17 points and nine rebounds as Broadway ran away with a 57-37 win over Monticello at home.
Gage Williford, Nate Tinnell, Caleb Williams and Jaxson Jameson all added eight points apiece for the Gobblers (3-0).
Western Albemarle 73, Harrisonburg 69: In Crozet, Claudeson Tacy had 17 points and Tre Butler added 16 points, but Harrisonburg remained winless with a tough 73-69 three-overtime loss to non-district foe Western Albemarle.
Jaziel Mensah-Agyekum added 14 points for the Blue Streaks (0-2) while D’Shawn Fields had 10
Eastern Mennonite 71, Fuqua 42: Chance Church had 25 points as Eastern Mennonite used a big second half to run away with a 71-42 non-conference win over Fuqua in the opening night of the EMHS Tip-Off Invitational in Harrisonburg.
Aviwe Mahlong added 18 points for the Flames (2-0) while Trey Gillenwater had 10.
Rockbridge County 43, Fort Defiance 38: Aaron Plogger scored 22 points as Rockbridge County held on for a 43-38 non-district road win over Fort Defiance.
George Ray added eight points for the Wildcats (1-1) in the victory.
For the Indians (0-3), Ryan Cook had 17 and Jerry Horning chipped in with 14.
Waynesboro 61, Wilson Memorial 43: Damien Fisher continued his strong start to the season with 25 points and 15 rebounds as Waynesboro ran away with a 61-43 non-district win over rival Wilson Memorial in Fishersville.
Luke Young added eight points and three assists for the Little Giants (2-0) while Devonte Laureano Muse had eight points and four rebounds and Dayvon Young had seven points and six rebounds.
Buffalo Gap 66, Stonewall Jackson 45: In Swoope, Bennett Bowers had 17 points as Buffalo Gap earned its first win of the season with a 66-45 win over Stonewall Jackson.
Samuel Holden and Weston Smith each added 13 points for the Bison (1-1).
Christian Hess led the Generals (1-2) with 14 points while Michael Stout had 10.
Central 55, Strasburg 29: Dominic Strother had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Central ran away with a 55-29 non-district rout of rival Strasburg at SHS.
Alex Neff added 12 points for the Falcons (2-0) while Derek Fox led the Rams (1-1) with 10.
James Wood 57, Clarke County 46: Ellis Nei had 11 points and Daniel Jones had 10, but Clarke County suffered a 57-46 non-district loss to James Wood in Berryville.
Volkan Ergen added 10 points and five blocks for the Eagles (0-2) in the loss.
