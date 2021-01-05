BRIDGEWATER — Over the years, Abby Branner sat back and watched as teammates stepped up in big moments.
Whether it was Nakaila Gray, Stephanie Ouderkirk, MacKenzie Freeze, Lexi Bennington-Horton or other Spotswood standouts in recent years, the 5-foot-10 guard has seen her share of key plays from her teammates.
Now, as a senior and a captain for the Trailblazers, she is putting that responsibility on her own shoulders this year.
“I’ve been here and a while and this is my last year,” Branner said. “I had to make sure everybody calmed down and we made the right play and give up good shots for great shots.”
Branner scored nine of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday as Spotswood held on for a 48-44 season-opening victory over Valley District rival Turner Ashby in girls basketball action in Bridgewater.
Both teams begin the 2020-21 season with high expectations with the Trailblazers coming off back-to-back state championship wins and the Knights making a run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals a year ago.
“I’m excited to start the year, to be able to come out here and play,” Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said. “I think excitement got the best of both teams. I don’t know that you saw the best of either team. You saw kind of a sloppy game at points.”
Dodson’s analysis proved true early on as neither team could get things going offensively in the opening quarter.
The last lead Turner Ashby had was on a putback from Addie Riner that gave them a 6-5 advantage, but the Trailblazers proceeded to go on a 14-2 run that was highlighted by seven points from Branner to go up 11.
“We missed a bunch of shots inside that we’ll typically hit half of,” TA coach Rob Lovell said. “Those things kind of feed on themselves, I think. Our kids got down a little bit. … It was a disappointing first half.”
It was sophomore guard Zoli Khalil stepping up in the third as she finally got in a rhythm offensively and helped Spotswood extend its lead to as many as 14, but the gritty Knights continued to fight the remainder of the game.
“It means a lot because we did lose a lot [of players to graduation],” Khalil said. “We do have numbers, though, and do have new people to come in and do the exact same thing as we always do. … It was important for us just to calm everyone down. It’s OK. They have runs and so do we. We just had to get the ball in our hands and make plays.”
Turner Ashby went on an 8-0 run across the third and fourth quarters, highlighted by six points from Leah Kiracofe, and got as close as four in the final frame. But Branner scored four points in the final 1:18 to help Spotswood hold on.
“I was pleased, for the most part, with how we played in the second half,” Lovell said. ”The problem with that is it’s a 32-minute game. We didn’t play that way for 32 minutes. Early on, we were way too flat-footed and weren’t locking in defensively the way I know we’re capable of.”
Outside of Branner’s big night with 24, Khalil finished with nine for the Trailblazers (1-0) while Emmah Payne had five and Kayci Carrier and Neveah Good each had four. For the Knights (0-1), Kiracofe finished with 12, Riner had 11 and Alyssa Swartley (8) and Gracie Moyers (7) helped round out another well-round effort.
“Statement is a great word for it,” Branner said of the win. “Dodson told us from the beginning of the season that this is the biggest game of the year for them. We made a statement, made a run on them early. It feels good.”
