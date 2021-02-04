BRIDGEWATER — As Chris Dodson stood circled by his starting five and they began to say a prayer, he felt different.
He said it was “a fast prayer” and one that meant the players were ready to roll. So, naturally, the 18th-year Trailblazers girls basketball coach took advantage of the opportunity and decided to pose a challenge to his players immediately.
“I said, ‘When are we going to reach down and take it? When we are we just going to pounce on somebody?’ Dodson said. “Sarah Haliburton said, ‘Tonight, coach. Right now. Watch.’ You could tell at that point we were ready to roll.”
Spotswood did just that, jumping out to a double-digit lead early and never looking back en route to a convincing 65-48 win over rival Turner Ashby in the Valley District girls basketball championship in Bridgewater on Thursday.
The Trailblazers avenged a 53-48 loss to the Knights on Jan. 14 — a contest that guards Abby Branner and Emmah Payne both missed due to health and safety protocols. The Spotswood players said it fueled them in this matchup.
“We were out a couple of players [in the previous game] and we knew we just had to bounce back,” said Branner, who poured in 26 points in Thursday’s win. “We knew they’d be ready, so we had to be on our ‘A’ game more than ever.”
Much like it was in Wednesday’s semifinal win over Broadway, Branner and sophomore Zoli Khalil put on a show.
After Khalil scored seven first-quarter points to help the Trailblazers jump out to an 11-0 lead, she found herself in some early foul trouble. That caused no concern, however, as the experienced Branner then took over offensively.
“We’re seeing different players step up into different roles,” Dodson said. “But when you have Abby Branner, who we said all along that she had the potential to be the best player. Now everyone sees exactly what I’m talking about. The really good thing is I have [two great players in Khalil and Branner]. You have to pick your poison.”
The Knights cut the deficit to 12 in the second quarter, 10 early in the third and 11 in the fourth, but never could quite get over the hump despite making strides on the defensive end and finally finding some production on offense.
“I told our kids that I was proud of the way they fought after getting down like that so early,” Turner Ashby 28th-year coach Rob Lovell said. “I think we probably outscored them for the last three quarters or traded baskets with them at least, but we just dug ourselves too big of a hole. We didn’t play well, didn’t play smart. That’s kind of the nature of the game. A lot of that stuff sort of just feeds on itself. … Our kids played hard. It was just too much to overcome.”
Addie Riner led the Knights (6-2) with 12 points while Leah Kiracofe had nine, Gracie Moyers finished with eight, Becca Shiflet added five and Alyssa Swartley chipped in with four. That experienced starting five is whom Lovell will lean on.
“In practice tomorrow and practice on Saturday, we’re going to have to rely on our seniors to show some leadership,” Lovell said of how his team will need to respond moving forward. “We’ve really got to bring it and get better. That’s just the bottom line. We have to try to handle what teams like Spotswood do. We have to be able to execute what we do better and cut down on our turnovers and all of those things. The next couple of days are critical for us, but I have great faith in my kids. They’ll come ready to go and dust themselves off and have a great couple of practices.”
While Turner Ashby will hit the road for its Region 3C quarterfinal game on Monday, the Trailblazers earned the right to host. The opponent for both teams is yet to be determined, but a fourth matchup between the two could come soon.
“Iron sharpens iron,” Dodson said. “Rob does a tremendous job. This will make both of us better in the playoffs. Let’s be real. It’s just a bump in the road and we could be back at this in another week.”
Khalil added 21 points for Spotswood (6-1) while Sarah Haliburton and Kayci Carrier finished with seven each.
The Trailblazers have now won four straight Valley District titles.
And much like Dodson had a good feeling Thursday, his standout guard had similar thoughts heading into next week.
“This was absolutely a statement game,” Branner said. “We came out, did our thing and made a statement. I can’t wait for the future.”
SPOTSWOOD (65) — Haliburton 3 1-2 7, Carrier 3 1-3 7, Payne 0 0-1 0, Branner 8 7-8 26, Morris 0 0-0 0, Khalil 4 11-12 21. Totals 20 20-26 65.
TURNER ASHBY (48) — Sajko 0 0-0 0, Moyers 3 0-1 8, Kiracofe 4 1-2 9, Shiflet 2 1-1 5, Riner 6 0-2 12, Gerber 3 0-0 6, Swartley 0 4-4 4, Washington 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 6-16 48.
Spotswood 22 11 19 13—65
Turner Ashby 6 15 18 48—48
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 5 (Branner 3, Khalil 2), Turner Ashby 2 (Moyers).
