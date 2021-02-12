PENN LAIRD — Throughout the summer and into the fall, there was one player Chris Dodson spoke about often.
Zoli Khalil is a talented 6-foot sophomore that makes plays on both ends of the floor for Spotswood and is considered one of the top prospects in her class. She even continued to prove her value when she hit the game-winning 3 in a thrilling, come-from-behind 50-49 victory over Western Albemarle in the Region 3C semifinals on Thursday.
But quietly, it was 5-foot-10 senior guard Abby Branner that Dodson knew had the potential to take a step forward this season as well. While Khalil’s presence is evident because of her frame, the soft-spoken Branner goes unnoticed.
“We’ve said it from the start — we wanted all eyes on Zoli,” Dodson said. “Zoli is such an imposing figure that everyone looks at and pays attention to and Abby just kind of slips through the bottom. Before you know it, she’s dropped 26 on you and you didn’t even realize.”
Perhaps for folks should start paying attention to Branner, who has made a case as the city/county’s top player this season with her high-volume scoring ability and the composure she maintains in tense, pressure-filled situations.
“She’s such an unassuming player and she’s played with some great ones,” Dodson said. “She understands what it takes to win big games and she’s not afraid of it. She’s just not afraid of the moment and she never has been."
Branner opened his eyes as a sophomore during the 2018-19 season when she came off the bench for a team that won the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship. She continued to shine last season as a starter.
Now a senior, Branner said the lessons she learned from previous teammates such as Stephanie Ouderkirk, MacKenzie Freeze and Lexi Bennington Horton, who are all playing in college, helped her grown her own game.
“They had a lot of out-of-practice workouts and they always worked really hard in practice,” Branner said. “They were always a leader, every single day, and I definitely learned a lot from them.”
Entering Thursday’s regional semifinal, Branner was averaging 23.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, three steals and 1.2 blocks per game. She is also shooting a blistering 63 percent from the field and 85 percent from the line.
“In the past, she really didn’t handle the ball much even when she had to,” Dodson said. “This year, at times, she’s demanded the ball and has took the ball from end to end and scored. That’s just who she is.”
That aggression on the offensive end has been needed at times, Dodson said, but praised Branner for knowing how to use it properly. Her biggest plays this season have often came in moments when Spotswood needed it the most.
“Once I see a couple of shots go in, my confidence level goes up and I just get more confident in myself to shoot the ball,” Branner said. “When they start going in, my confidence definitely goes up with it.”
Khalil will be the face of the Trailblazers next season once Branner leaves and is also considered one of the city/county’s best players. In fact, if you ask Dodson, Spotswood has the top two players on the same roster.
“It’s good,” Khalil said of playing alongside a talented player like Branner. “Whenever I’m having an off night, I know I can rely on Abby. And when she’s down, she can rely on me. It’s good to have that person you can rely on anytime.”
Branner agreed, noting that opposing teams often have a hard time deciding who to guard between the two.
Although the Trailblazers lost quite a bit of talent from a team that won back-to-back state titles, the emergence of Branner and Khalil into big-time players this year has put them right back in the hunt for a third one.
“Absolutely. We’ve won a lot of games, played in a lot of big games and came out and won,” Branner said. “We lose players every year, but we just have to come out and build our team up again to try and make it as far as we can.”
Dodson may not have wanted Branner to get much attention at the beginning of the year, but that won’t stay true much longer. In fact, if the Trailblazers do capture a third consecutive title, she’ll have built a legacy of her own.
“A third ring would just be amazing,” Branner said. “Barely anyone has been able to get three rings in a row. It would be an amazing end to my career.”
