In a battle of the top two teams, Hunter Clever had three hits and drove in three runs as Montezuma beat host Broadway 9-8 on Friday at Broadway High in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Broadway scored four runs in the last of the first as Caleb Taylor and Jaydon Nixon drove in one each while starting pitcher Jacob Petersheim helped himself with a two-run hit.
Taylor had two hits in three at-bats for the Bruins. But the Braves battled back with six runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take a 9-5 lead into the last of the sixth and held on for the victory.
Micheal Robertston, the leadoff man for Montezuma, drove in two runs and scored another in the game that went eight innings.
The starting pitcher for the Braves was Grant Thomas. Broadway went with right-hander Petersheim, coming off a fabulous season for Broadway High.
In the first inning, Petersheim walked two and fanned one as he faced five batters and did not allow a run. He pitched in three regular-season games and a total of five innings last year in the RCBL.
Moorefield Thriller
Top-seeded Moorefield of West Virginia scored three runs in the last of the seventh and beat No. 4 seed Williamston 8-7 on Friday night in the state baseball Class A semifinals.
The Yellow Jackets will aim for a third straight state crown today in Charleston.
Moorefield won on a bases-loaded double by Jayden Moore. Williamston gave an intentional walk to the hitter before Moore to load the bases - then Moore hit one onto the warning track in left field that bounced off the wall.
"It was a great feeling," Moore told Metro News: The Voice of West Virginia, of Charleston, after the game.
Moorefield Coach Wade Armentrout told Metro News his team practices situations when it is trailing. He said he was also not surprised about the intentional walk, as other teams have done that this season.
"We have to battle our way," Armentrout told Metro News. "Man, that was awesome."
Valley League
Woodstock and Strasburg, in a tie for the Northern Division lead through Thursday, met Friday and the River Bandits hit four homers and won 9-4. Marco Martinez had one of the homers and had three hits in all.
Jacob Williams also homered for Woodstock and drove in four runs.
EMU Volleyball
Two men's volleyball players from Eastern Mennonite University gained a spot on this year's Continental Volleyball Conference All-Academic Team.
Junior Jacob Durren, a junior from Gloucester, earned his third consecutive All-Academic honor. Senior Joshua Gomez, who is from Chile, earned a repeat spot on the squad. They were among 60 selections. A student needs a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 to be considered.
Toliver Aids Win
Kristi Toliver, a Harrisonburg and University of Maryland product, had five points and three assists in 24 minutes as the Sparks of Los Angeles won at home late Thursday by a score of 89-82 over the Washington Mystics.
Leilani Mitchell had 26 points for the Mystics while Tina Charles added 25 points and 10 rebounds. Washington won at home over the Sparks earlier this month.
JMU Tennis
Noah Tippen has been named the new assistant coach for women's tennis at JMU. He will begin his new role July 1.
“I’m so excited to welcome Noah to Harrisonburg and our JMU women’s tennis family,” Coach Shelley Jaudon said in a statement. “Noah’s experience in college tennis is going to be invaluable to our program, and I know he will help us continue moving our program forward. Strong character and work ethic are what we base our program off of, and he exemplifies these qualities at the highest level.”
Nats Lose
Kyle Schwarber hit yet another homer Friday, but the Washington Nationals lost 11-2 in Miami.
