The Harrisonburg Turks’ season is over.
On Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park, the Turks were blanked 4-0 by the Staunton Braves in Game 2 of the Valley Baseball League’s opening round of the postseason. Staunton took Game 1 in the best-of-three series on Saturday.
Harrisonburg was held to only three hits in the campaign-ending loss.
Starting pitcher Liam McDonnell of James Madison, took the loss, yielding four runs through the first four frames. Throughout the summer, though, he was one VBL’s top pitchers finishing the regular season with a 3-0 record and 2.82 ERA over 35 innings.
For Staunton, Penn State-Abington’s Ryan McCarty and Walsh University’s Joseph Holiga hit home runs. William & Mary’s Cole Ragone was 3-for-4 with an RBI in the win.
In other local baseball on Sunday:
County League
Broadway 12, Bridgewater 7: Broadway scored six times in the sixth and four times in the eighth in its 12-7 Rockingham County Baseball League win over Bridgewater on Sunday at Broadway High School.
The Bruins got two hits from Trevor Thomas, who also scored three runs and drove in two more. Bryce Turner added three RBIs for Broadway and earned the win on the mound for tossing seven innings. He gave up seven runs, but only two were earned.
Broadway finishes the regular season at 10-11, and will face Montezuma in the opening round of the playoffs. Bridgewater enters the postseason with a 6-15 mark.
