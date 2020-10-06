Gone are the bright and early mornings of summer, but that mustn’t mean the transition to last-minute, sopping oatmeal and bland breakfasts. Downtown’s deli is offering a new way to satisfy your appetite with a hardy dose of house-made meats, fried egg and white cheddar grilled into pockets of melted happiness.
Breakfast is served at Lola’s Delicatessen. Starting Monday, Lola’s expanded its menu to include savory options to kick-start the morning with a fried egg and the classic fixings found at Lola’s.
The first breakfast order rolled in on Monday as the clock struck 7:30 a.m. and the storefront came alive as a pastrami, egg and cheese hit the grill.
Co-owner Lauren Penrod said the menu is designed to maintain the consistent quality and speed of its traditional lunch fare and highlight the house-made meats like the pastrami and corned beef, both of which take two weeks to prepare “from start to finish.”
“For breakfast, we wanted to keep that concept of quick, easy, fresh and convenient,” Penrod said. “It features everything we’re kind of known for … but more in a breakfast style.”
The new menu features classic and updated bites like an egg and cheese with or without meat, Rise ‘N’ Reuben and The Breakfast Club.
All the breakfast sandwiches are served on Appalachian toast, a thick-sliced blend between white and sourdough bread. To wash down the breakfast sammie of choice, Lola’s is partnering with Broad Porch Coffee Co., which is located in the nearby Agora Market and is opening a second location in Luray.
Rachel Hundley has dined at Lola’s since it first opened, so she said she had to stop in for breakfast and lunch at Lola’s on Monday to start her morning off with a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich.
“The sandwich was excellent. Really flavorful and I love how everything was fresh and the egg was cooked perfectly,” Hundley said.
Penrod said the deli team fiddled with the idea of offering breakfast two years ago after serving the “Three Little Pigs” special in memory of deceased celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who once said the tri-meat style sandwich was the best in America.
Lola’s Three Little Pigs is stacked with ham, bacon, roasted pork dressed in mayonnaise with a fried egg and white cheddar.
In the months leading up to the pandemic, the staff offered a secret breakfast menu occasionally featuring baked goods, but the wonders of meaty, eggy, early morning grub were cut short when COVID-19 rolled through town.
“It was just something that if somebody came by and wanted breakfast, we could do it, and we were sort of experimenting with the menu,” Penrod said. “Then the pandemic hit and that idea kind of went by the wayside for a bit.”
This week’s lunch and breakfast special is the Rise ‘n’ Reuben, which is layered with house-made corned beef hash and Lola’s dressing plus a fried egg and white cheddar, but next week the deli will begin serving different specials.
Tashfia Hasan ordered the breakfast Reuben on Monday and said it was all the things she loves about Lola's, made ready for mornings.
"I’ve loved everything else I’ve tried there and the breakfast sandwich was no exception. It was a nice little treat and great start to my day," she said.
While pleased with her hardy, crisp breakfast order, Hundley said she is happiest with the deli’s ability to maintain flexibility and consistently provide delicious experiences during the pandemic.
“I’ve been so impressed with so many of our local businesses and how they’ve persevered during the pandemic. I think Lola’s has been a shining example of that,” Hundley said. “They have adapted to take all proper precautions, protected their customers and their employees, and continued to offer amazing food.”
