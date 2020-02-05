Checklist to know a band has achieved local fame: First, sell out a show at a venue with more than one light bulb. Second, have a fan base across the state. Three, have a beer named after your work.
If that is the case, Bridgewater-based alternative Appalachian rock group Ben Kunkle Band is ale-in. On Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m., singer-songwriter Ben Kunkle is performing a solo acoustic set at The Friendly Fermenter as the taproom releases High Roads imperial golden ale, named after the band’s upcoming single.
“It shows small-town businesses teaming up and working together and supporting together. Just being friends and trying to do what we can for each other,” Kunkle said. “I think that’s my favorite part about that whole thing is we’re releasing content and doing it together as a teamwork kind of thing. That’s the fun part, really.”
Shawn Gatesman, owner of The Friendly Fermenter, chose to ferment an imperial golden ale after the musical act because he said it parallels the likeability of the group while emphasizing the strength of their sound.
“Ben is a local kid. To me, it’s a blue collar, country boy kind of beer,” Gatesman said. “This needs to be what I call a beer beer and then with a name like ‘High Road,’ I think it needs to be an imperial, which is the name of a bigger, stronger beer.”
High Roads was brewed on Jan. 21 and is going to come in between 6.5 and 7%, so Gatesman said it is going to be “very fresh” when it is released Thursday evening in time for the performance. Earlier that same day, the “High Roads” music video will be released at noon on the Ben Kunkle Band website and YouTube channel.
Ben Kunkle Band has had success in and out of town across Virginia. Recently, the band sold out its Jan. 31 show at Clementine Cafe, where it filmed the “High Road” music video with live audio from the night. On Saturday, Ben Kunkle Band is joining Seven Bends and Thieves of Burden at The Southern Cafe and Music Hall in Charlottesville.
“The Southern in Charlottesville is the third biggest thing in Charlottesville, and we’ve been wanting to play it for a long time. We’re going to go play it, and we’re all really stoked about it,” Kunkle said.
Before joining lineups in Staunton and Charlottesville, the band had a long history of playing at the taproom. Gatesman said his ability to continuously bring Kunkle back to play at the brewery has been solely based on their close friendship.
“Ben Kunkle has certainly grown to a point where I’d call out of my league; more than what I can pay musicians, but Ben loves The Friendly Fermenter and me and the beer, so they come back every once in awhile and play,” Gatesman said.
Kunkle had performed and written music for other bands in the past, but he decided to start focusing on his independent music project around the time he discovered The Friendly Fermenter. Kunkle said Gateman’s friendship and support has played a special role in the development of finding his sound and platform.
“What caught my attention about The Friendly Fermenter is everyone said it’s not that big of a place, but it’s got great energy. That’s what drew me to get in touch with him,” Kunkle said. “It was right as I started doing the Ben Kunkle Band thing. It was right in the beginning of that, which was really cool because Shawn accepted and supported that idea. He was just full of support.”
