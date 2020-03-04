If you have been inside The Friendly Fermenter recently, you may have noticed a chalk sign hanging behind the bar titled “Friendly Fills.” Created by head bartender Noah Yoder, the latest addition to the taproom is a pay-it-forward system where customers can dedicate a beer for someone, either specifically by name or broadly.
“We’ve had fills be given to different careers as well as specific people. We’ve had one be bought for a U.S. Navy veteran, as well as many for teachers, school counselors and nurses,” Yoder said. “What makes the Friendly Fermenter different aside from the small-batch beer is the sense of community people feel. This is one tangible way for us to extend that friendly community even further.”
Guests pay $7 to purchase a Friendly Fill for whomever they want. If you see your name or title on the board, you can claim a pint of your choice from the taproom menu.
— Staff Report
