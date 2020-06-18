Brothers Craft Brewing is spinning out a berry tasty batch of brew all afternoon to help improve bicycle safety and education in the community.
Today’s Cask for a Cause from 1 to 10 p.m. benefits both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County's Safe Routes to School programs.
Safe Routes to School is a multi-faceted program between local public safety and public works offices, Sentara RMH Medical Center, Virginia Department of Transportation and Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition dedicated to supporting and improving active transportation opportunities for public K-8 students in the community and in schools.
All Harrisonburg elementary and middle schools are stocked with a fleet of bicycles, approximately 350, and Rockingham County has about 630 bikes in the schools and 400 on trailers, all made possible by the Safe Routes program.
Rockingham County Safe Routes coordinator Valerie Kramer oversees four mobile trailers with bikes. In the county, all four middle schools have a bike fleet but few elementary schools are fully equipped. She said the program often flies under the radar for families despite being the only operation of its kind in the state.
“We interact with every child K through 8 in the school system. There are not any other programs doing anything like that,” Kramer said.
Brothers Craft Brewing is serving a fruity variant of the Great Outdoors Virginia Ale for the fundraiser made with a medley of fresh, local berries, such as raspberries and blackberries.
If the cask is kicked, a total of $200 will go to the nonprofit. Outside, active transportation advocates will share information on Safe Routes and offer items for silent auction. All proceeds from cask sales and the silent auction will go to purchase and maintain equipment and the purchasing of educational and promotional materials, including incentive items for activity-focused reward programs.
Brothers has built a brand emphasizing the benefits and pleasure in opting outside with several events and promotions, sealed with the kiss of its mountain crest logo. Taproom manager Josh Harold said the brewery often partners with SVBC but never Safe Routes specifically, but the team admires its mission and impact across local schools.
“We’re very supportive of their goal of making cycling more than just things people do as a hobby but a way to get around town, a safe way to get around town and be a good form of exercise and community building,” Harold said.
Eighty percent of the program is grant-funded, but the remaining 20% falls to the responsibility of the part-time coordinators.
Harrisonburg Safe Routes coordinator Eric King said the program is successful in community outreach operations due to its collaborative nature, but the organization is often unable to properly pay for maintenance and repair of bicycles and has little wiggle-room on cutting costs.
“It’s challenging to promote because it’s not its own entity. It’s a comprehensive approach with public works, the schools, the bicycle coalition,” King said. “Our grant is always just a little too small, so the extra boost will be nice. … If the whole class can’t participate, you have to cut the unit. It’s hard to get creative if you don’t have enough bikes.”
Joanna Showalter is a Harrisonburg resident who began learning about Safe Routes programs when sidewalks and crosswalks were expanded in her neighborhood. She said that since her son began schooling last year, the family enjoys incentives to walk and bike to school, motivated by rewards like umbrellas and water bottles.
“Some of the most useful projects from Safe Routes are related to improving the infrastructure for pedestrians & bikers (sidewalks, crosswalks, bike paths, signage, etc) and identifying/improving risky spots,” Showalter wrote in an email. “Even if the education & desire are there for families to use active transportation, there must be safe infrastructure available to make it possible. … We live along a busy road-but it has an intact sidewalk the entire half-mile to school. We are thankful to have both a safe route to our school, as well as schedules that allowed us to walk or bike most days.”
Kyle Lawerence, executive director of SVBC, said Safe Routes expands the purpose of outdoor transportation beyond recreation as an innovative means of connecting the community and offers a potential solution to problems as schools plan to return to operations in the fall.
“School systems are much more interested in how students might be able to walk or bike to school if they live close because we’re trying to figure out how to safely transport students in the era of COVID,” Lawrence said. “I would hope we’re gonna see a lot more walking school buses in the COVID situation because I think that keeping students outside instead of on the bus will be a lot safer.”
On-site pints and 32-ounce grunt fills of the variant will be for sale. For onsite consumption, pints can be enjoyed in the taproom, with a 17-person capacity, or on the patio under Phase 2 guidelines and restrictions. Outside the taproom, Safe Routes representatives are raffling several silent auction pieces throughout the day such as vouchers for massages, apparel from bicycle-advocate businesses like GiddyUP Courier and local photography. Nelson County-based singer Jacob Paul Allen will also be sharing stories and Americana songs in the evening.
“Our goal is to create more walkable and bikeable communities because we think it builds stronger communities. It creates better social interactions. People are happier, healthier, friendlier and in general places where people want to be,” Lawrence said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.