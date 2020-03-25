“Pale Fire Helps” is a pop-up food bank providing restaurant workers with access to nonperishables during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. Today, the food bank opens its doors for the first time from 1 to 6 p.m. and will remain those times every Tuesday through Saturday.
“Hundreds of industry workers in our area found themselves without income with little warning. Something as simple as groceries can go a long way. We are excited to find such generous partners in Sysco Foods, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, and Digital Minerva,” Tim Brady, founder of Pale Fire Brewing Co., said in the press release.
The food bank is open to all food service employees. For interested people residing outside of Harrisonburg, Pale Fire recommends calling (540) 217-5452 to confirm availability before traveling. To pick up food, participants must display a recent pay stub to confirm eligibility. Participants are advised to bring a reusable bag and take no more than what fits inside.
Pale Fire is accepting shelf-stable food, monetary donations and volunteers to support the project. To find out more, check out www.palefirehelps.com.
— Staff Reports
