When Harrisonburg native and James Madison University musical theater graduate Caitlin McAvoy is not performing on stages in New York City and acting on-screen, she finds her way back home to advance her studies.
“Having the Harrisonburg Dance Cooperative to maintain my training and perform with has been an incredible blessing. They are such an asset to advanced dancers in the Valley,” McAvoy said.
For five years, the cooperative has given adults who share a passion for dancing the opportunity to continue enhancing their abilities without the pressure of pursuing it professionally. Tonight, the cooperative is celebrating its birthday at Pale Fire Brewing with a performance fundraiser.
To open up the evening, co-owners of Friendly City Dance Room Phillip and Erin Fusaro will dance kizomba, an Angolan partnership dance developed in the 1980s with a Portuguese influence. Following the Fusaros' performance, former co-op member Emily Marsh is returning to dance with the organization for the first time in years to co-op co-founder Ellie de Waal’s original choreography.
Ending the night, a collection of dancers will present “The Four Seasons” by Antonio Vivaldi. Beginning with classical ballet to symbolize spring, the dancers will drift into a jazz-fueled summer, flow into fall with modern dance and close with the Chinese ballet for winter.
McAvoy, who has appeared in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is one of four performers breathing movement into the seasons. She said joining the dance collective in the fall has provided her both professional leverage by advancing her skills and through the discovered camaraderie, encouragement as she carves out her future on stages.
“It's a community of hardworking and caring artists who love to dance and love helping each other succeed. For me, there's nothing better than that,” McAvoy said.
Ticket sales will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the performance starts at 7 p.m. For $10, guests get a pint from Pale Fire and can watch the dancers perform. Approximately 90% of proceeds will go to Harrisonburg Dance Cooperative to afford rental spaces, classes and future performances.
“Our hope is to bring the art of dance more fully to the Harrisonburg and broader Shenandoah Valley community,” co-op president Risha Metzler said. “We’re really exploring bringing dance to unlikely places for more exposure for the community.”
Organized by and for professional-level dancers, two weekly classes are instructed by a rotation of members who bring various styles of dance into the studio. With its expansion of performance beyond studio spaces and traditional stages, the creative collective has become a haven for skilled dancers both near and far.
Kathleen Brady, a member of modern dance company Richmond Area Dance Artists Redefined, regularly visits Harrisonburg for family and enrolled in a ballet class years ago at the co-op.
Brady said open classes are a rare opportunity for individuals to explore their abilities and encourage others to keep up with the performing arts.
“It's awesome for any of us in the arts when there are groups like HDC doing publicly accessible performances, exposing people to dance,” Brady said.
Pale Fire Brewing has hosted the co-op's birthday celebration over the past several years and will transform its living room-reminiscent taproom into an open stage space facing a line of chairs for people to sit and quietly watch. Tickets for tonight's Beer and Baile celebration will be available for purchase at the door with cash or check only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.