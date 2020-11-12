The Virginia Department of Transportation closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 for several hours Thursday after a vehicle damaged an overpass.
VDOT reported the damage occurred at about 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 249 at the Smithland/Old Furnace roads bridge over the interstate.
In addition to the northbound lanes, Smithland Road was closed.
A detour was set up at Exit 247B onto westbound East Market Street, then on North Main Street and back onto the interstate in Rockingham County.
While crews were handling the inspection of the bridge, a tractor-trailer jackknifed near mile marker 243, causing additional delays.
Around 9 a.m., inspectors determined that it was safe and reopened the roads.
— Staff Report
