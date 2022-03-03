Travelers in Rockingham County will be greeted with a road closure and a 3-mile long detour as crews begin to replace the Friedens Church Road bridge over Pleasant Run on March 15.
The detour will remain for approximately one year, officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation's Staunton District said in a press release. The speed limit on the detour will be 25 miles per hour.
In December, a $3 million contract was awarded to Orders Construction Co. of St. Albans, W.Va., for the project. Completion is expected in spring 2023.
VDOT officials said in the release that the new bridge's alignment will be shifted slightly to the south, but occupies the same "general footprint" of the existing bridge. The new bridge is planned to be 40 feet wide and 50 feet long, with two 12-foot travel lanes and 8-foot shoulders.
"The current structure built in 1945 is deficient and is nearing the end of its service life," the press release says.
The road will be leveled out at the railroad crossing. The project, according to VDOT officials, will improve curves on Friedens Church Road, which is Va. 682, and intersections with Va. 867 and Va. 989, which is Creekside Drive.
Traffic on the eastern side of the bridge heading west should take Va. 682 to Va. 867 (North River Road) to U.S. 11. There, travelers should proceed on U.S. 11 to Va. 257 (Friedens Church Road) then proceed where Va. 257 turns into Va. 682.
Traffic on the western side of the bridge heading east should head west on Va. 682, to where it turns into Va. 257 and continue to the U.S. 11 intersection. Then, travelers should turn left on U.S. 11 and proceed to Va. 867 and continue to Va. 682.
Town staff in Mount Crawford previously announced that due to the construction, a detour from North River Road onto U.S. 11 (Mount Crawford Main Street) begins March 15. Parking will be restricted on Main Street throughout the town.
The intersection at U.S. 11 and Va. 867 will have a temporary traffic signal, according to VDOT, and the intersection of Mill Street south at Old Bridgewater Road will be closed during the work zone detour period. During the work zone detour period, the intersection of Mill Street south at Old Bridgewater Road will be closed.
