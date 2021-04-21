Shenandoah scored three runs in the last of the fifth to break a 4-4 tie and beat the Bridgewater College baseball team 17-8 on Tuesday in Winchester.
The Hornets added four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh and eighth. Harrisonburg graduate Kevin Navedo drove in three runs for BC while teammate Isaiah Blanks had four hits and Jarret Biesecker had three.
Host Shenandoah scored two runs in the first and two more in the second to take a 4-0 lead. The Eagles responded with three runs in the top of the third and tied the game at 4-4 with a run in the fifth.
Shenandoah is ranked No. 15 in the country at d3baseball.com. The Eagles fell to 10-9 overall and 9-8 in the ODAC while Shenandoah is 21-6, 14-3.
In other college sports Tuesday:
Softball
Virginia Wesleyan 12, Eastern Mennonite 0: The host Royals were held to four hits and lost 12-0 in five innings in the nightcap in Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball. In the opener, the Royals lost 16-1 in five innings as Sierra Lantz (Broadway) scored the only run for EMU. The Royals are now 2-20 overall and 0-16 in the ODAC while Virginia Wesleyan is 27-3-1, 11-1.
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater: The doubleheader slated for Tuesday at Bridgewater was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues with the visiting Yellow Jackets, a source told the News-Record. The Eagles are now slated to end regular-season play with two games Saturday at Roanoke in ODAC softball.
Showalter Honored
JMU pitcher Justin Showalter (Turner Ashby) was named the Colonial Athletic Association Co-Pitcher of the Week, the CAA announced Tuesday.
The right-hander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his start Sunday at the College of Charleston. He picked up his first win of the year as he retired 15 batters in a row at one point; he went 8.2 innings and gave up two walks and two hits and allowed one run.
JMU Lacrosse
James Madison’s Molly Dougherty was named the CAA Defensive Player of the Week and teammate Isabella Peterson was named Rookie of the Week in women’s lacrosse after the Dukes beat William & Mary and Towson.
EMU Lacrosse
Eastern Mennonite canceled the rest of its season for women’s lacrosse, the school announced Tuesday, due to a limited roster availability. The Royals were 1-6 under second-year coach Katie Russo, who played at Randolph-Macon. The program began with two games in 2020. EMU was to play Shenandoah on Wednesday and Roanoke on Saturday but those games will not be held.
“Our team word of the year is ‘resilient’, a word every member of our program has truly embodied,” Russo said in statement from the school. “Being a member of our historic new women’s lacrosse program is a courageous achievement and I am so incredibly proud of our student-athletes for their drive, heart, work ethic, and perseverance to compete this season amidst a pandemic. But at this point, it is best for the future of our young program and most importantly the safety and health of our student-athletes to cancel the remainder of the season.”
National Rankings
The JMU softball team is tied for No. 25 in the national poll this week by USA Today and at No. 24 at ESPN.com. The JMU field hockey team is No. 20 in the nation this week, and JMU football, lacrosse and men’s soccer are also ranked nationally.
ODAC Honors
Bridgewater volleyball player Grace Hayes was named the ODAC Player of The Week. She had 97 assists in three matches for the Eagles.
Middle distance runner Isaac Alderfer (Broadway) of EMU was named ODAC Athlete of the Week for track. The junior has been honored six times this year; he holds four indoor and outdoor records at EMU.
College Baseball
University of Virginia product Ryan Zimmerman entered Tuesday’s game hitting .303 for the Washington Nationals. Daniel Hudson, a former ODU player, entered the game with the Cardinals with an ERA of 2.25 out of the bullpen this season for the Nationals. Josh Bell got the start at first Tuesday over Zimmerman for Washington, as slugging outfielder Juan Soto went on the 10-day Injured List with a shoulder injury.
Al Bumbry was born April 21, 1947 — 74 years ago today — in Fredericksburg. He played baseball and basketball at Virginia State and was the center fielder for the Orioles’ team that won the World Series in 1983.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.