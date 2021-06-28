Brett Tharp and Noah Cornwell each drove in three runs as the Bridgewater Reds beat Broadway 12-8 on Saturday night in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Tharp had a homer while Cornwell had two hits and also scored twice.
“It was a very good win. Our bats came alive at the right time,” said Bridgewater veteran outfielder Grey Sherfey, who added two hits and two RBIs and is hitting .381. “We had the right lineup that night and the hits just came together.”
Antonio Florentino-Sosa had three hits for the Reds and scored twice while teammate Derek Shifflett had two hits and drove in just as many.
The winning pitcher was Shifflett, who struck out 14 in eight innings of work while allowing five earned runs and walking 10. He threw 172 pitches, according to pointstreak.com.
“I have seen him do it before,” Turner Ashby graduate Sherfey said Sunday of the outing by Shifflett, a Fort Defiance product. “He is an unbelievable guy to have on the team. That is Derek; he is going to go seven or nine innings for us every time.”
For the Bruins, infielder Devon Neal had two hits and drove in three, leadoff man Jaydon Nix scored three times and Peyton Davis added two hits.
In other weekend baseball action:
County League
Stuarts Draft 6, New Market 2: Zach Roberts and Lucas Adam hit homers as Stuarts Draft beat New Market 6-2 on Saturday. Frankie Ritter, the shortstop for New Market, his his first homer among his two hits.
The winning pitcher was William Mullins, who allowed one earned run in five innings.
Clover Hill 8, Grottoes 1: Bryce Suters, the Broadway High standout headed to James Madison, hit a solo homer from the leadoff spot and Blake Sipe, batting second in the lineup, had three hits and scored twice as Clover Hill won at home 8-1 over Grottoes on Saturday.
Kevin Kirk and Tanner Montgomery added two hits for Clover Hill. Nick Corbin (six innings) and Eric Yankey (three innings) combined to allow just five hits and no walks as Clover Hill pitchers.
Spotswood grad Adam Dofflemyer was the starter and loser for the Cardinals on Saturday. Dylan Nicely drove in the only Grottoes run. On Sunday, Keegan Woolford hit a three-run homer in the second for Grottoes as the Cardinals took a lead of 6-1 early against Stuarts Draft.
Woolford ended up with five RBIs, winning pitcher Tucker Garrison had four and Jacob Merica had three hits as Grottoes won 15-5 Sunday.
The other two RCBL games were rained out Sunday. Elkton will now play July 23 at Broadway; Clover Hill at New Market was also washed out.
Valley League
Harrisonburg 2, Covington 0: Logan McClure, from West Virginia Tech, started and gave up no runs in six innings as the Harrisonburg Turks won 2-0 at Covington on Saturday night.
From Hurricane, he allowed just three hits while reliever Derek Crum of Wake Forest allowed no hits with seven strikeouts in three innings out of the pen.
Peyton Crispin, from Oklahoma City, had the only RBI for the Turks. Clay Lockett (Southern Nazarene) and Logan McNeely (Wingate) scored the Harrisonburg runs.
That gave the Turks five wins in a row and a record of 7-3 in 10 games through Saturday.
The Turks hosted the Cannons for two games on Sunday. The starting pitcher in the first game was Will Mercer, a product of Notre Dame who entered the game with an ERA of 5.40 in two games, with one start over 3.1 innings. Mercer allowed no runs on three hits in three innings before Jake Blair took over in the fourth.
The starter for Purcellville was Joe Vogatsky, a right-hander from Warrenton and James Madison. Vogatsky went six scoreless innings as the Cannons won 1-0 in the first game.
Woodstock 18, Purcellville 1: Jacoby Long (Miami) had three hits and drove in three as Woodstock crushed the Cannons 18-1 on Saturday. Pinch-hitter Chris Sparber hit a a grand slam in the seventh for Woodstock, which had scored nine runs in the first.
It was the fourth victory in a row for Woodstock and gave the River Bandits a mark of 8-2 in the past 10 contests. The River Bandits, idle Sunday, are 15-5 and through Saturday were first in the Northern Division.
The player of the week in the Valley is Winchester pitcher Kenneth Quijano (Rider), who pitched a seven-inning no hitter on June 20 in a win at Charlottesville.
