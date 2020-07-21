Beyond the canary yellow door, the antiquated brick structure at 318 N. Main St. in Bridgewater easily blends into the eclectic collection of homes and offices decorating the block. An ode to the past, the revitalized space is a celebration of local history offering experimental flavors prepared in a homey kitchen.
Sugar & Bean Cafe and Baking Company is a full-service cafe offering breakfast and lunch, specialty drinks and bakery treats that opened its doors in mid-February before the pandemic reduced operations to curbside pickup. Now that indoor seating has resumed, customers are fawning over the restored building’s quirky repurposing of rooms into dining nooks for patrons to peruse.
Owner Heather Benin moved to Bridgewater 12 years ago and has infused her business model with her adoration for the area, from restoring the circa 1850s property to naming several menu items after town landmarks, historical figures and roadways. Oakdale Park comes to life as a ham, egg and basil breakfast sandwich situated on an English muffin. For lunch, the cafe’s classic salad is named after Charlie Richcreek, who worked in Bridgewater’s mercantile business for nearly five decades and previously owned the cafe-converted home.
Inside, each room has a distinct personality with decor that fuses industrial and vintage seating with minimalist or local art against exposed brick or soft color schemes. Guests with an eye for detail can spot several small features around the cafe that pay homage to the historical home, such as antique door knobs and a raw brick fireplace.
Karen Luster manages Karen’s The Prissy Country Girl boutique in Bridgewater and frequents the coffee shop at least once a week to order a smoothie. As a fellow female entrepreneur, Luster said she makes a point to support the locally owned cafe and offers menus from within her shop and often invites vendor representatives to share in the cozy atmosphere and tasty dishes.
“Her food is delicious, and she makes everything special, and she’s always on point with the seasonal menu. And don’t get me started with her desserts,” Luster said. “All in all, she has a fun and changing menu that keeps it fun and fresh, so I always look forward to see what’s new and special.”
From savory meals to creamy lattes, the cafe has an extensive menu of modern and classic specials and offers bakery boxes for pre-order of specialty quiches and cinnamon rolls. Specials can range from fresh rosemary loaves to bakery-meets-savory sandwiches. Next week’s bakery box offers a choice of broccoli cheddar or sausage, cranberry and Monterey Jack quiche; cranberry orange or chai-spiced bread and choice of two sweets: peppermint brownie, sugar cookie truffles or chocolate cranberry mini cake.
Last week, bourbon soaked pecan truffles were featured in the pastry case. Harrisonburg resident Deborah Crank said she expected the decadent sweet could cure strife across the nation.
“I think if everybody in America had one, there would be so much more love!!!” Crank posted on Facebook.
Before opening up the brick-and-mortar location, Sugar & Bean Cafe began serving piping pastries and efficacious espressos at the Bridgewater Farmer’s Market mobile stands five years ago. Benin has offered her home baked treats at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market since 2015. Market manager Josie Showalter said she loves starting her market morning with a bacon wrapped quiche or cinnamon bun, but Benin’s attitude and approachability makes her booth a popular crowd-pleaser.
“She's delightful to work with, and all her products are very high quality. I'm very fortunate to have her at the market. She's definitely an asset. Her smile and the way she greets people — she's just a delightful person,” Showalter said. “One of the important things is that the vendors are present and pleasant and have that personal connection. … She does a very good job of that.”
Sugar & Bean is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
