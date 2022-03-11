Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 32F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.