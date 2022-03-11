BRIDGEWATER — The word community gets used a lot, but there’s no other word to describe how the small, liberal arts school has been healing since the Feb. 1 shooting deaths of two campus officers, said Barbara Long, dean of the School of Professional Studies at Bridgewater College.
“It has been a community — a broad community who has been holding our community as we kind of collectively are grieving the tragedy,” Long said. “And in that community, every single person has been involved and caring for each other.”
An outpouring of support has blossomed around Bridgewater College since the deadly shooting on campus Feb. 1. One of those supports has been strengthened through those who lead the classroom — faculty members.
On Feb. 1, Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus security officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson were killed outside BC’s Flory Hall.
The suspect, identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, whose last known address is Ashland, is facing two felony counts of capital murder, one felony count of first degree murder and a felony count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
In the past month and a half, faculty have been offered sessions and outreach to cope with the event, while also learning techniques to re-enter the classroom with the tragedy on students’ minds.
“We recognize the effect that a professor can have on the lives of any student — profound effects on the student experience, but also on their lives beyond college,” said Leona Sevick, provost at BC.
Three days after the shooting, Long coordinated a session for BC faculty called “A Shared Traumatic Event,” along with an informal discussion organized by the Wade Institute for Teaching and Learning at Bridgewater College.
“We had some faculty that were literally right outside the windows where it happened,” Long said. “I think that particular program was able to kind of broaden and help people think about the fact that they have to take care of themselves as well.”
Sevick said BC’s Human Resources Department has provided counseling sessions and checked in with faculty members to see what other resources they may need.
“[Faculty] obviously are here to focus on students, but they can’t be good helpers of their students without also acknowledging their own pain and tragedy that occurred to them,” Long said.
A week after the shooting, faculty could also attend a Zoom session titled “Building Resiliency in the Aftermath of Trauma,” through a connection Long had with the American Group Psychotherapy Association. The program also ran Feb. 23.
Long said the association has done community outreach after other traumatic events, such as the Sandy Hook school massacre in Connecticut and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“They’re used to working with large numbers of people who have experienced these tragedies,” Long said. “And in their experiences, they were able to give faculty and staff the range of what is normal in an abnormal situation.”
Through the sessions, Long said faculty were able to express and identify their personal feelings, while also recognizing that students would bring a varied response to coping.
“I think that was very helpful to the faculty and to the staff that attended those events, just to get an understanding of the breadth of reactions that people will have during tragedies such as this,” Long said.
When students returned to the classroom Feb. 7, Sevick said some faculty weren’t too sure of the range of responses they’d get from students. But once they got back into classes, it was clear that students process the trauma differently.
“There were some students who wanted to talk about the event, there were certainly students who did not want to talk about the event, there was also quite a few students who wanted to move forward with their work,” Sevick said. “That was a way that they could feel normal in the environment.”
She said faculty have been “extraordinarily thoughtful” with the content they have introduced with the class, and revising course syllabi to remove what now may be triggering material.
Returning to the classroom brought a “new approach” to the academic space, Sevick said — where both students and faculty could share how they are suffering a shared traumatic event.
“Sometimes, in order to stimulate conversation among people who want to talk about the event, it’s good to say, ‘Well, I’ll tell you how I’m feeling,’” Sevick said. “‘This is how I’m feeling, if anybody would like to share how they’re feeling, you’re welcome to do that.’ And I think that was freeing for some faculty.”
That technique proved to be beneficial for educators like Long, who teaches a graduate level course in organizational development, behavior and leadership.
“It was extraordinarily helpful to get to know where the students were, and to recognize that our students, this may be just one of many things that they’re dealing with, just like everyone,” she said. “And to recognize that, it was helpful for me in terms of just keeping an eye on a student or two that you’re wondering about.”
Sevick said that after the shootings, small communities like Rockingham County drew together to support and leaned on each other. James Madison University and Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg provided counselors on-site and other resources, along with professional counselors in the area.
The college plans to continue programming through American Group Psychotherapy Association, and offer individual and group counseling sessions.
“As long as we are seeing the resources are being used, we’re going to provide the resources we need for people to be successful in navigating their challenges, whether that be with students or within themselves over time,” Long said.
