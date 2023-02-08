Theatre at Bridgewater College will present “A Bold Stroke for a Wife” by Susannah Centlivre from Wednesday, Feb. 15, through Saturday, Feb. 18, in Cole Hall on the College’s campus. The show will begin at 8 p.m. each night, according to a press release.
Centlivre’s “A Bold Stroke for a Wife” is a Restoration farce that tells the story of Anne Lovely, whose parents decided in their will that Anne required the permission of each of her four guardians in order to marry.
Unfortunately, they are all very different people. They’ll never agree to the same partner for Anne. Enter Colonel Fainwell, who has a plan to be a different person for each of them in order to secure Anne’s hand. Despite being an 18th-century play, the humor and satire feel fun and contemporary.
The production will embrace some staging conventions of the play’s original period including universal lighting, where the actors and audience can see each other; cross-gendered casting, allowing all parts to be available to all actors regardless of gender; doubling, where one actor plays several parts; and direct address, where the actors talk to the audience in a way that acknowledges their presence, according to a press release.
