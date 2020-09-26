The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools, organizations and businesses to rethink how they reach students, community members and clients.
Normally, Bridgewater College would be welcoming prospective students and their families to campus for tours and other events to help them decide whether the school is right for them.
And while there is still some in-person touring, Bridgewater has expanded its outreach to families through a number of virtual opportunities, said Michael Post, vice president for enrollment management.
In-person tours are structured and controlled. It is one family per tour guide. What families do while on campus is controlled. Masks are worn at all times and 80% of the tour is outside, Post said.
And while being on campus is still the best way for a prospective student to get a feel for the school, Bridgewater officials realized that there are going to be families that simply don’t feel comfortable with that option.
When the pandemic closed school in March, officials began brainstorming ways that they would be able to reach future students when touring normally would ramp up in the fall and early spring.
A number of opportunities have been created over the summer. There are drop-in hours for prospective students to talk with admissions officials, virtual tours and virtual open houses where high school students can chat with Bridgewater College students. It’s also allowed for more personal ways for reaching students, such as through letter writing, post cards and phone calls.
“We approached it as, what a particular family needs from us is different than what another family may need,” Post said. “So we wanted to have a lot of different opportunities both on-campus and off.”
The strategy seems to be working as visits, both on campus and through virtual events, are up 2% so far this fall. July and August were particularly busy as families and high school students had more time to get out to Bridgewater.
Regardless of whether things return to “normal” next semester or next year, the virtual options currently available to prospective students and their families are not going away, Post said. What college officials learned is that regardless of the pandemic, families are always going to have challenges when it comes to touring a campus, such as distance to travel.
What the virtual touring and event opportunities provide is a way for high school students to get a sense of whether Bridgewater College is the right fit and whether it’s worth the effort to make the trip to visit campus.
“It’s a convenient way to learn what a school is about in creative ways,” Post said.
