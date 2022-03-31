Those interested in learning how to install and maintain rain barrels will get their chance on May 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bridgewater's Sandy Bottom Park shelter.
The rain barrel workshop is sponsored by the town of Bridgewater and the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District.
Rain barrels are a "great opportunity to collect free water," said Chelsea Trice, conservation technician and education coordinator for district. The device gives people the opportunity to collect water from their roof and store it for future use.
During the workshop, participants will convert a heavy plastic pickle barrel into a functional rain barrel and learn how to install and upkeep a rain barrel. Trice said participants will also learn about the impact rain barrels have on local waterways, and their role in water conservation and water quality protection.
Registration can be found on district's website. It is $60 to register for up to two participants and one rain barrel, and $110 to register for up to two participants and two rain barrels. Barrels, tools and other building supplies will be provided.
"It's always more fun with two people," Trice said.
The soil and water conservation district asks those participating to wear clothes that may get dirty, bring work gloves and drive a vehicle that can transport a 55-gallon rain barre.
Although the event is in Bridgewater, anyone is welcome to register and attend, Trice said.
Sandy Bottom Park shelter is located at 600 E. College St. in Bridgewater.
— Staff Report
