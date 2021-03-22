After the 2019 season, Ben Spotts left Eastern Mennonite University as the head coach in baseball to take the same role at Bridgewater College.
Now the Fort Defiance graduate is set to face his former team when the Eagles play at EMU on Wednesday at 4 p.m. It will be the first meeting between the Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivals since 2019, as the pandemic forced the cancellation of two regular-season games in 2020.
"It is certainly a different situation but one I am looking forward to," Spotts said Monday. "It is an opportunity to see those guys again."
The EMU coach is Adam Posey, a former assistant under Spotts with the Royals. Spotts was a long-time assistant at Bridgewater before guiding the Royals from 2013-19.
"Adam has continued on what we put together," Spotts said. "He was a really good player and a good assistant for me."
EMU (2-2, 2-2 in the ODAC) is coming off a split on Saturday against Ferrum while the Eagles (4-2, 3-1) took one of two games the same day at Virginia Wesleyan.
"I am looking forward to it," EMU graduate Posey said of facing Spotts. "I think our guys are looking forward to it. We worked so well with each other for six or seven years [at EMU]. That is a big thing."
BC assistant Taylor Davis was also an assistant at EMU under Spotts. Davis is a former pitching coach with the Staunton Braves of the Valley Baseball League.
"He certainly put a lot of time and effort into this place," Posey said of Spotts. "It means so much to people that are part of those communities. It is an important matchup; we just want to play hard."
Posey will have to contend with junior Jarret Biesecker, the leadoff hitter and left fielder for Bridgewater. He is batting .480 and has scored a team-high eight runs.
The Eagles have also been aided by two-way player Hunter Clever and Harrisonburg graduate Kevin Navedo, a senior infielder who played his first two games of the season Saturday.
"He is a guy who last year was a pitcher for us," Spotts said of Clever. "The offensive side and outfield play, we knew he could do. He has taken it and run with it."
Navedo hit .229 as a freshman in 2018, .378 as a sophomore and then .235 last year as a second baseman.
"He understands Bridgewater baseball better than anybody. It is good to have him back in the lineup," Spotts said.
Junior lefty reliever Tucker Hrasky has two saves for BC and has not allowed a run in four outings. Freshman right-hander Nick Griffin (Turner Ashby) has allowed one run in four games out of the bullpen.
"Tucker has done a great job for us," Spotts said. Former TA standout Waring Garber allowed just two runs in 7.1 innings in his start Saturday at Virginia Wesleyan.
Posey said he has a thin pitching staff but a veteran club. Senior infielder Brett Lindsay had four RBIs in a game Saturday while junior outfielder Jordan Jones had three hits, also in the second game against Ferrum.
"He has worked so hard to stay disciplined," Posey said of Jones, a leadoff hitter for the Royals.
Senior outfielder Jacob Merica (East Rockingham) of Elkton is hitting .231 for EMU. The Eagles will host EMU on April 13.
Lowery With Nats
Former James Madison catcher Jake Lowery, 31, played in the minor leagues from 2011-19 in the Cleveland and Washington systems. The Richmond native was with the Nationals from 2016-19 and reached the Triple-A level with Syracuse in 2018.
Later this month, he will head down to spring training in Florida with the Nationals as he works with catchers in player development. Lowery, the top catcher in the country in 2011 with the Dukes, is also slated to be the manager in the Gulf Coast League this year for the Nationals for his first gig as a pro skipper.
Among the managers he looks up to in the Washington system are Randy Knorr, Matt LeCroy and Tripp Keister. Lowery played for Knorr in Syracuse, and with LeCroy at Double-A Harrisburg in 2019. Knorr will be part of the Major League staff under manager Davey Martinez this year.
"We have all had a similar thought process of spreading the workload out," Lowery told the News-Record from his home near Richmond. "When the game happens you hope that is the easy part because of all of the workload we have put in before. These guys have done a great job of implementing the Nats' Way, playing hard and pulling for each other."
"I definitely take from those guys, guys that manage players well," added Lowery, a fourth-round pick of Cleveland out of JMU in 2011.
Lowery will work with minor-league catchers in spring training. For the past few years that job belonged to former Major League catcher Michael Barrett, who recently left the organization. The Nats have struggled to develop front-line catchers over the past few years.
"I think that will be my main gig right there" in spring training, Lowery said. "I have been looking forward to this shot and help the catchers get their work in."
Last year, before the pandemic wiped out the minor league season, Lowery was slated to be a coach with Single-A Fredericksburg.
"Our staff and Jake's teammates have a great deal of respect for him in this new position as well," according to Mark Scialabba, assistant general manager, player development, for Washington.
The other minor league managers with the Nationals this year will be LeCroy, a former Washington catcher who will be with Triple-A Rochester; Keister, a former University of Delaware standout who will guide Double-A Harrisburg; Fairfax native Tommy Shields, a former Orioles' and Cubs infielder who will manage high Single-A Wilmington in Delaware; and Mario Lisson, who will guide low Single-A Fredericksburg.
Other JMU ties to the Nationals include infield instructor Jeff Garber, a shortstop for the Dukes in 1980s, and Doug Harris, a former pitcher for JMU who has worked for several years in player development with Washington.
Staunton Braves
Harrisonburg native Tyler Zombro, a Valley Baseball League and Staunton High product, made his third spring training outing for Tampa Bay on March 14. He allowed at least one hit and one run in all three outings.
The George Mason product was a non-roster invite to spring training with the Rays. The Rays' farm system is rated No. 1 in the majors by MLB.com and the Orioles came in at No. 5.
Zombro is a former minor league pitcher of the year in the Rays' system. His father, Tim, played baseball at Bridgewater while his mother, Fonda, played basketball and volleyball for the Eagles.
Another former Staunton Braves player, Will Harris of the Nationals, has a blood clot in his right (throwing) arm, manager Dave Martinez told reporters.
Lynchbug native Daniel Hudson, another Washington reliever, gave up a homer on Friday night to Michael Brantley in a spring training game against Houston. The former ODU standout fanned Brantley for the last out of the 2019 World Series.
Harrisonburg Turks
Chris Hoiles, a former player for the Harrisonburg Turks of the Valley League, turned 56 on Saturday. The former Major League catcher was born in Michigan on March 20, 1965 and broke in with the Orioles in 1989.
He played with Baltimore until 1998 and his teammates included Larry Sheets, the Staunton native and former EMU basketball player. Another teammate for Hoiles in Baltimore was outfielder Steve Finley, who also played for the Turks.
Current Baltimore pitcher John Means has been named the Opening Day starter for the Orioles, who begin April 1 at Boston. Shelton Perkins, in the minors with the Orioles, informed the News-Record his report date for spring training to Sarasota, Florida, is set for March 30. He was drafted by the Orioles out of JMU in 2019 and pitched that year for Aberdeen at Ripken Stadium in Maryland.
Testing
Major League Baseball announced Friday its weekly testing for COVID-19. There were 14,845 tests and just one positive - a player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.