The Bridgewater College women's basketball team was picked to finish third in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) this season.
The Eagles were off to a fast start at 3-0 and certainly figure to have a say in any possible ODAC tournament results.
But no matter the outcome of a possible tournament, the ODAC champion will not be able to compete for a national title since the NCAA decided Wednesday not to hold any championships this winter season. That includes men's and women's basketball; the NCAA cited the low number of schools competing this winter during the pandemic as a main reason for the decision.
"I am not surprised by the decision. There really wasn't a decision to make when the data shows that the number of institutions running winter sports doesn't meet the required standard which the NCAA set," EMU athletic director Dave King said in a statement to the News-Record on Thursday. "I am relieved and hope that this can allow us to focus on what really matters in our COVID world, which is simply having some practices and contests for our student-athletes."
According to a spokesman for EMU athletics: "There is no clear answer as to what this (NCAA decision) means for the ODAC Tournaments for the winter sports. The ODAC Board of Directors are scheduled to meet this coming Monday, and should talk about the possible ramifications during that meeting."
Both EMU basketball teams went on pause last week after positive COVID-19 tests with each program, King told the News-Record last week.
Then on Thursday, the school in Park View placed a 14-day pause on the entire athletic program due to COVI19 protocols, effective Feb. 1.
"The decision was made based on regular testing and monitoring of student-athletes and staff, and upon recommendation of the Virginia Department of Health," read the statement from EMU. "Sporting events scheduled within the 14-day time period of the pause (through Sunday, Feb. 14) have been canceled and are not expected to be rescheduled at this time. EMU follows protocols set by the institution, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the NCAA and the Virginia Department of Health to prioritize the health and safety of student-athletes and athletics staff."
Also on Thursday, the Bridgewater men's basketball program paused practice and games due to COVID-19 protocol.
The Eagles have canceled games starting today against Ferrum through Feb. 20. That includes the men's game with EMU on Feb. 16. The next game on the schedule for the BC men is Feb. 21 against Guilford.
The BC men (2-3) are stuck on 997 wins in program history. "Hopefully, we can get there (to 1,000) this year," BC Coach Steve Enright told the News-Record last week. The Eagles lost Wednesday night at Randolph.
The EMU men are 0-1 in basketball and the women are 0-2.
