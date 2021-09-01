NEWPORT NEWS - The Bridgewater College field hockey team fell behind 2-0 after the first quarter and lost 8-0 on Wednesday at Christopher Newport in the season opener for the Eagles.
The hosts scored two quick goals to start the second stanza to take a 4-0 lead and led 7-0 going into the last frame.
The Eagles sent out Bekah Mercer, Taylor Wood, Daphne Daymude, Caroline Quigley, Emily Tyler, Erin Dameron, Kelli Mullen, Claire Ashley, goalie Brooke Hamm, and Meredyth Rankin, Meghan Bailey as starters.
BC plays Saturday at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.
EMU Soccer
The Eastern Mennonite University men are slated to host its home opener on Sept. 23 in soccer against Mary Baldwin of Staunton.
Roger Mast begins his 31st year as the coach for the Royals; he is 254-268-45 in his career, with a mark of 0-8-1 last season.
"Our roster consists of 26 players with solid balance in each class. Our four seniors are players to keep an eye on: Goalkeeper Ahmed Zaatar, defender David Smith, midfielder Jonas Beachy and midfielder/forward Cole Ours will provide needed leadership for our team. Also keep an eye on returning players: defenders Dallas Organek, Ben Alderfer, and Gabe Nafziger, midfielder Mesa Dula, and attacking players Ethan McGee and Ariel Morales Bonilla, First year players: midfielder Kaden Schrock and forward Ford DeVault each have shown well in our early season training," Mast said on the school athletic website.
Another freshman is Ryan Alderfer, a midfielder from Turner Ashby. EMU is scheduled to play Saturday at St. Mary's of Maryland.
BC Basketball
Bridgewater men's basketball coach Steve Enright has announced the 2021-22 schedule: the Eagles play an exhibition at Division I Norfolk State on Nov. 9, then open the season at the Hyatt Place Tipoff Classic at Mary Washington in Fredericksburg Nov. 12-13.
