The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team, which had not played since Feb. 3 due to coronavirus protocol guidelines, returned to action on Wednesday night against one of the top Division III programs in the country.
The Eagles played at Randolph-Macon, a perennial power in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, and trailed 57-33 in Ashland at halftime and fell 99-67.
Randolph-Macon is ranked No. 1 in the country this week by d3hoops.com.
Freshman guard Zach Hatter (Eastern Mennonite High School) of Waynesboro had a game-high 25 points for the Eagles and David Oliveras added 13.
“Zach was aggressive offensively and gave us a scoring punch,” BC Coach Steve Enright wrote to the News-Record.
BC is now 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the ODAC while the Yellow Jackets are 6-0, 3-0. Josh Talbert had 19 points to pace the Yellow Jackets.
“RMC is a great team,” Enright wrote. BC was without several key players, including Elon transfer Andy Pack.
In other local action Wednesday:
Men’s Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 79, Shenandoah 67: Playing at home on Wednesday, the Royals of Eastern Mennonite University won 79-67 over Shenandoah as Tim Jones had 25 points and eight assists in the win. Mark Burkholder, a Broadway resident who went to Petersburg High in West Virginia, had 17 points for EMU and teammate DJ Hill had a double-double with 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. EMU had 54 points in the second half.
It was the first game for EMU since Feb. 21 and just the third of this season. The Royals split their first two games, winning Feb. 21 at Emory & Henry by two points. EMU has played three games this season: the first was decided in overtime, the second by two points and then another close one Wednesday until the final minutes.
ODAC Tourney
The Eastern Mennonite women’s basketball team returned to practice on Monday and is scheduled to host Virginia Wesleyan tonight, coach and Luray graduate Jen Posey said Wednesday.
It will be the first game for the Royals since Jan. 26. EMU is 0-2 and was on pause for COVID-19 protocol along with other EMU winter programs for several weeks. The last regular-season game for the Royals is at home Saturday against Randolph. “We hit our rough patch” with protocol, Posey said.
EMU learned last week that the ODAC tournament will expand from four teams to as many teams are eligible. The higher seeds will host first-round games; Posey said her team is preparing to take part in the tourney.
“We will be ready,” she said. The Bridgewater women are 4-0 but have not played since Feb. 9 and have no regular-season games scheduled, according to its website. The ODAC tourney is on to tap to begin early next month.
EMU Soccer
Despite a 6-0 loss to start the season Tuesday, soccer coach Roger Mast of the Eastern Mennonite men was pleased with the performance of three freshmen who played in their first college contest.
The roster includes freshman defender Ben Alderfer of Broadway High. He got a starting nod against Lynchburg in the loss Tuesday.
“Ben did a good job; he is a tough player,” Mast said. “He is a competitor and we like that in him.” Mast was also pleased with Mesa Dula, a freshman midfielder, and Ariel Morales Bonilla, a freshman from Richmond.
EMU is scheduled to host Randolph on Sunday at 6 p.m. The school is not allowing spectators at this point.
“These challenges include masking both on and off the pitch, COVID testing, isolations or quarantines for some, not eating meals together, zoom meetings, training in the cold, training pauses, and weather-related cancellations. We have learned to be flexible, to adapt, and to persevere and these are lessons that will be necessary for us to survive and thrive in life,” Mast said on the school athletic website before the first game.
JMU Swimming And Diving
James Madison senior Emily Gross was named the diver of the week in swimming and diving by the Colonial Athletic Association. She took first in the 1-meter and 3-meter events against Delaware last weekend.
