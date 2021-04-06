The Bridgewater College women had the top four finishers in the Bridgewater Shootout at Lakeview Golf Course on Monday.
Two Eagles tied for the top honor: sophomore Savannah Scott and junior Heather Donnelly shot an 84. Senior Abby Papke of BC was third at 85 and sophomore Maddi Neff of the Eagles was fourth at 86. Sophomore Shaina Beach (Broadway) was sixth with a 95 for Bridgewater.
The BC men had six of the top 10 finishers: senior Jason Spaar was second at 71; senior Jacob Laughlin (East Rockingham) was third at 72; senior Brendan Draughn was fourth at 75; redshirt senior Ronald Uszenski was seventh at 76; Hayden Hawes was eighth at 77; and freshman Nate Winebarger was 10th with an 80. The winner in the men's event was Michael Donnelly of Roanoke with a 69.
BC Football
Isaiah Farmer, a sophomore from South Carolina, was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference football defensive player of the week on Monday. The Bridgewater College standout had nine tackles and a big pass breakup to help the Eagles win on Saturday in Winchester against Shenandoah in an ODAC contest.
JMU Soccer
Midfielder Axel Ahlander of James Madison was named the Colonial Athletic Association rookie of the week in men's soccer. The product of Norway helped the defense in a 1-0 win over William & Mary; the JMU defense has allowed just one goal in more than 470 minutes of action this season.
JMU Lacrosse
The JMU lacrosse team is ranked No. 24 this week - down from No. 23 - in the IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll, the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Association announced on Monday. The Dukes (5-3) won 5-3 over Liberty on Thursday. The Dukes are scheduled to play Saturday against Hofstra at neutral site Sparks, Maryland.
Baylor: Va. Ties
There was a Virginia and West Virginia connection to the NCAA men's basketball title game on Monday between Gonzaga and Baylor.
Baylor junior forward Flo Thamba played in high school at Mountain Mission in Grundy in southwest Virginia. He played 16 minutes Saturday against Houston in the semifinal win and was averaging 3.7 points per contest through Sunday. Zach Loveday, a 7-foot freshman for Baylor, played at Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He played two minutes Saturday.
The title game ended past DN-R deadlines; see dnronline.com for more information about the game.
