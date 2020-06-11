Charlie Craun has been attending the Bridgewater Lawn Party since he was 1 year old and can remember picking up pop bottles as a tiny tot to play a hand in bringing the magical summer affair to life. Fifty-one years later, this summer marks the first year he will only look to summer with warm memories and reminisce of the nostalgic smells and sounds as the fairgrounds remain bare.
This week, Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department announced the official cancellation of the 82nd annual Bridgewater Lawn Party, Steam and Gas Show.
Growing up, Craun’s father was a fire company volunteer, his mother a ladies auxiliary member. Over the past 32 years, Craun has filled those shoes and now serves as a Bridgewater Volunteer Fire board member, but his voice still lights up with childish amusement describing the summer festival.
“It’s been a family thing through the years. … As I got older, I got involved in it, joined the fire company and started running and started helping with the lawn party. It all went hand in hand,” Craun said. “Its been a tradition passed down, and we try to keep things moving. … It seemed to work every year until this year.”
In addition to concerns regarding social distancing during the pandemic, other major contributors to the cancellation is the state of the meat market and regards for the volunteer workforce, largely composed of adults over 50 years of age.
From shrieks escaping swirly fair rides to steamy aromas lofting from colorful food stands, the Bridgewater Lawn Party attracts around 5,000 people every summer and emits the same joy and excitement of a county fair while raising funds for the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Rescue Company. Proceeds from the four-day lawn party account for 70 to 80% of the fire company’s annual operating budget, according to Craun.
Josh Shank is a co-chair on the committee that organizes the lawn party. He said volunteers prepare 8,500 pounds of chicken in four nights, but meat prices have doubled so earnings from sales would plummet unless the lawn party increased vendor prices.
While breaking the 82-year streak is dismaying for the firefighters, many of whom take off work for the week to help set up and enjoy the results of their hard work, Shank said it is a bigger loss for the community.
“It’s something where your life revolves around it. June to July, you're going to take a full week of vacation. You've already got your vacation planned for lawn party week and now is gone. It leaves a hole in your summer that can't really be filled,” he said. “It's not just affecting Bridgewater Fire. It's what's made our town Bridgewater for 80 years. … This isn't something that we just cancel. … We’re in charge of handling the community’s money to best provide services to the community. That is a heavy burden that we have to carry.”
Six years ago, the company built a new firehouse and has worked to replace and maintain outdated equipment. Funds from the lawn party fuel the company’s abilities to operate, including mundane expenses like fuel and electricity.
In an average year, the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company runs between 1200 and 1300 calls, but Craun said this year's numbers will be lower as the Rockingham County has taken some fire companies off medical calls unless necessary to reduce exposure risks.
The lawn party partners with several community groups like the Bridgewater Veterans of Foreign Wars and Dayton American Legion and showcases regional musical talents each night.
Bergton-based Southern rock group Friday Night Special was scheduled to kick off the music lineup on Wednesday. Band manager and vocalist Bill Coleman said it was the band’s first invitation to the Bridgewater and McGaheysville lawn parties, and cancellations have hit the band hard.
“We’re a group that nobody in our group takes any money personally. We put everything into our band. We do this for fun, and we don't do it for a job because we all have jobs and don't want another. So, this is a highlight of our year when we get to go out and play shows and enjoy the crowd,” he said. “It's just one of those things. There's not much any of us can do about it but it's pretty much put a damper on our entire year. Personally, there's not a whole lot to look forward to right now for any of us.”
As of now, the tentative plan is for a drive-thru fundraiser in early October with food stands without the merriment of kiddy rides and the traditional cake stands with donated pastries.
“It’s just a big community event. It’s like a county fair, just a smaller operation but we pack the people in there. … It’s like a big homecoming for a lot of people because you see people there you don’t see all year long,” Craun said.
Craun said the cancellation and its uncertain future are troubling, but it is a trouble that extends outside Bridgewater.
“We had all the bands lined up, we had everything ready to go but this thing hit, and it's thrown the whole country into turmoil. Every show like ours in the county and in the state has canceled, so it’s one of those things that it’s not just Bridgewater being affected. It’s every fire department and every organization that has a lawn party organization that’s hurting this year,” he said. “It’s a bad thing the whole way around and I don’t know what the future is going to hold.”
Bridgewater’s ladies auxiliary is a group composed of 14 women who support the fire department by providing services to keep it running and morale up.
Margaret Miller, ladies auxiliary president and state mother for the Virginia State Firefighters Association, joined the Bridgewater Ladies auxiliary in 1987. Each year, she oversees the collection of hundreds of cakes for the cake wheel game stand and supervises about 50 volunteers in the manufacturing of over 3,000 ham sandwiches, a job that can take 16 hours.
She said the hours she volunteers dull in comparison to the emotional and physical labor exerted by the fire company volunteers.
“A lot of our firemen have some age on them, too, but they are hard workers. They really deserve it,” she said. “I hope people will continue to donate to them because they put their lives on the line for us every day. My main objective in the auxiliary is to help the fire company in any way I can. That’s my main reason for being in the auxiliary.”
Miller said her favorite part of lawn parties is reconnecting with friends who she has not seen in years as the summer event is heralded as a homecoming for area natives.
“It means a lot to Bridgewater because we have some people who grew up in Bridgewater who have moved away and live away now. … They schedule their vacations so they can come home,” she said. “It’s a big thing in Bridgewater and a lot of people look forward to it each year so it will be missed. … It’s a big thing in Bridgewater. It has put Bridgewater on the map. People will miss it, that's for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.