Steve Enright sat at Bob-A-Rea’s Pizza & Subs on Friday afternoon, looking at a menu for a late lunch before basketball practice a few blocks away.
The Rhode Island native has had a lot on his plate since late September — when he was named men’s head coach at Bridgewater College just weeks before practice began.
Enright took over a program that was picked to finish last out of 13 teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. But his ninth-place Eagles can secure a spot in the 10-team tournament with a win this afternoon at Hampden-Sydney — a team smarting from a one-sided loss to rival and national power Randolph-Macon on Wednesday.
Even with a loss to the Tigers, BC could still make the tourney.
“They are really good this year,” Enright said of Hampden-Sydney (13-11, 8-7). “The basketball is really good in Division III, especially in the ODAC.”
Enright will gather his team Saturday morning for a few last-minute instructions then board a charter bus for the drive of 112 miles to Farmville for the game this afternoon.
That’s a long way from the charter planes he used to take when he was part of the coaching staff at Division I Rhode Island, which plays in the competitive Atlantic 10 Conference.
This season that conference features Dayton, ranked No. 5 in the country, along with solid programs at Rhode Island, Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth. George Mason, struggling after an injury to Spotswood High product Justin Kier, is also in the Atlantic 10.
“I got lucky. It was one of those things where I was a Division II assistant in North Carolina. I wanted to come home,” Enright said of working as assistant director of basketball operations for former URI coach Dan Hurley — now at Connecticut — in his home state.
But Enright isn’t caught up in status — he is grateful to be a head coach.
“I don’t think level defines the situation,” said Enright, making his first trip to Bridgewater landmark Bob-A-Rea’s. “I think we have a good situation at Bridgewater.”
Enright was born in South Kingstown, Rhode Island and as young boy attended basketball games at nearby URI and at Providence College. He got to watch the Big East Conference tournament in person in New York City at Madison Square Garden, a hoop mecca. His father was a coach and played hoops in college in West Chester, Pa.
This is his second tenure in Bridgewater under athletic director Curt Kendall.
“He understands the importance of retention of players and how that affects the success of our program. His knowledge of Bridgewater College and our campus will aid in his transition as our next head men’s basketball coach,” Kendall said in a statement last fall when Enright was hired.
Enright was an assistant for the Eagles for three seasons starting in 2015-16. He left for an assistant post with Division I Virginia Military Institute in Lexington last season, then got the BC head spot when former coach Shawn Postiglione departed for a head coaching post at Moravian in Pennsylvania.
Bridgewater lost 60 percent of its scoring from last season to transfers, according to Enright.
The Eagles are 8-16 overall and 4-11 in the ODAC. Once the year ends Enright is eager to have a full offseason to prepare for 2020-21. His fiancee is also from Rhode Island, works in Virginia and they plan to be married next year.
“I feel like we can bring a winner to Bridgewater. It has been awhile. We have some work to do but I think we can get there,” Enright said.
It certainly can’t be more challenging than the past five months — as Enright had more on his plate than even Bob-A-Rea’s could serve on a Friday afternoon.
