Milestones these days, with the next game far from certain, are measured in small doses for most college basketball teams.
But for the Bridgewater College men, a rather large milestone appears to be in reach.
The Eagles are closing in on the 1,000th victory in the history of the program. No. 997 came at home Thursday night - but it wasn't easy as BC blew a second-half lead before downing Randolph in overtime. Now, the program is three wins away from a big milestone.
"I think it's a good thing. There has been a lot of great basketball played here in the past," BC Coach Steve Enright said Friday. "Hopefully, we can get there (to 1,000) this year. The women did it (last season). The school has a rich tradition in women's basketball and men's basketball."
While the schedule is fluid in light of the pandemic, Bridgewater could get win No. 1,000 as early as next week - but that isn't a sure thing.
The Eagles play Saturday at Ferrum, have Washington & Lee on the home schedule for Tuesday and then have Ferrum for a return match in Bridgewater on Feb. 5 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play.
But Enright noted Washington & Lee has not played a game yet and the contest on Tuesday may not happen. If the Generals don't make the trip, BC may look for another opponent for Tuesday. The website for the Generals lists "canceled" for Feb. 2 at Bridgewater as of Friday.
Washington & Lee was picked to finish third in the ODAC, with Ferrum targeted for eighth. Bridgewater is also scheduled to play Feb. 7 at Lynchburg.
Ferrum is 1-3 after a one-point loss on Thursday to Roanoke as Harrisonburg graduate Kajuan Madden-McAfee played a team-high 33 minutes and had six points, three steals, four rebounds and three assists in the defeat.
In the win over Randolph, Andy Pack had 19 points for BC, Alec Topper had 15, David Oliveras added 13 and EMHS graduate Zach Hatter had 10 off the bench. Kellen Hodge had a team-high 10 rebounds for the Eagles.
"That is a victory in itself," Enright said of just being able to play a game with three officials in light of protocols.
BC has four freshmen this year playing key minutes, including Topper and Hatter.
"He has been very good," Enright said of Hatter. "He is getting used to playing at this level. It is difficult to make the transition from high school to college. He is a good player and he is going to have a big impact on our program this year and years to come. We have to let him develop. He is the hardest worker on our team. He has been in the gym and trying to get better every day."
Pack came to BC from Division I Elon.
"I think we have good balance. I think AP is doing a good job of playing a different role than he did earlier in his college career," Enright said of Pack. "He is rebounding the ball at a good clip. I think he is blending nicely as we go. Hodge is playing more than he ever played."
Chandler Murry is a key reserve for the Eagles. "His defense is improving," Enright said of senior Murray, who averaged 17.2 points per game last season. "He is still one of the best shot-makers in the conference."
The current team is just part of a rich history.
Former coach Mel Myers, named to the BC Hall of Fame in 1996, won 236 of those 997 games before he retired in 1985. Bill Leatherman posted a mark of 335-262 in 23 seasons as the Bridgewater coach before stepping down in 2008. He went into the school's Hall of Fame in 2011.
Another former coach for the Eagles is Don Burgess, a former player at Radford who is now the boys coach at Harrisonburg High. He stepped down in 2015, after seven seasons at Bridgewater.
Enright, a former assistant at VMI, is in his second season as the head coach at Bridgewater. BC was picked to finish ninth in the 13-team ODAC this season, with Randolph-Macon pegged for first. EMU was picked to finish last.
Harrisonburg to Tread
Tread Athletics in North Carolina is forming a pipeline to Harrisonburg. Tyler Zombro, a native of Harrisonburg who played at R.E. Lee and George Mason University, began working for Tread late last year. He is a promising pitcher in the Tampa Bay farm system.
Matt Marsili, 24, a former pitcher for JMU, recently had a pro day at Tread.
He posted a 3.00 ERA in 25 games out of the bullpen for the Dukes in 2019 and since then has played pro ball in independent leagues. Zombro has been one of the instructors for Marsili.
Kier At Georgia
Justin Kier (Spotswood) has started 14 of the first 15 games for the University of Georgia basketball team and is averaging 10.0 points per contest. He is a graduate transfer from George Mason. The Bulldogs (9-6) host Ole Miss on Saturday.
Hokies' Sundae
Virginia Tech beat a top 5 team for the first time since 1985 with an overtime victory over No. 2 North Carolina State on Thursday in women's basketball.
"You like the sundae, but sometimes the cherry on top is really good, too," Virginia Tech Coach Kenny Brooks told reporters. "We needed the win. The fact that was the number-two team in the country was the cherry on top."
The Hokies beat ODU, then No. 5 in the country, in 1985. ODU is a former member of the Colonial Athletic Association and is now in Conference USA.
Virginia Tech (8-7) is scheduled to host North Carolina on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Wilfong Retires
Harrisonburg native Doc Wilfong, who played football and basketball at Turner Ashby, recently retired as the athletic director at Northhampton High, according to the Eastern Shore Post in Onley.
He was born in Harrisonburg in 1941, has an undergratduate degree from William & Mary and a master's degree from Virginia Tech. Wilfong began his coaching career at Riverheads, according to the Eastern Shore paper.
He posted a record of 107-25 as a cross-country coach. "I loved the kids. It doesn't matter what I coached," he told the Eastern Shore Post.
Rival Game
Virginia Tech hosts No. 8 Virginia in men's basketball on Saturday in Blacksburg at 6 p.m. The Hokies are 12-3 and 6-2 in the ACC. Virginia is 11-2, 7-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.