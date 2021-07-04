After a night of dancing to music, 6-year-old Coco Teye’s eyes lit up as fireworks shot over the town of Bridgewater on Saturday as part of its annual Eve of Independence celebration.
She said the bright colors and loud booms make for a fun night.
“I love fireworks,” Coco said. “Especially the really loud ones because that means they’re really big.”
With Harrisonburg and Stuanton canceling 4th of July celebrations, many sought out smaller towns to get to get their Independence Day fix, including the Teye family from Harrisonburg.
Fred and Amanda Teye, both 42, brought their three daughters, Coco, Eve Teye, 4, and Olivia Teye, 3 to Bridgewater for the festivities.
Jukebox Rehab, a Winston-Salem, N.C., country music band, was scheduled to play at the Sipe Center last year, but that performance was canceled due to the coronavirus.
But, on Saturday night, they took the stage in Bridgewater’s Generation Park.
“We were trying to find some fun things to do,” Fred Teye said. “The kids love to dance.”
Teye joined many others who packed the park.
“I’m ready to get back to what we had before and our community is ready for it,” said Tessa Croy, the town’s parks coordinator. “It’s nice to see what our community did two years ago and is chomping at the bit to get back to it.”
Last year’s event was canceled but the fireworks went on as planned. In 2019, about 700 people attended the festival.
Croy said the band was a hit.
She said she’s heard the band several times in North Carolina and was impressed by their original work. She said they are more than just a cover band.
“They’re trying to make it big in Nashville, so they do most of their original music,” Croy said.
David Moore, 40, of Staunton, also made the trip to Bridgewater.
He said it was important for him to find a place to celebrate the country.
“Many, many men and women died for our country,” Moore said. “We have to show our gratitude for the country we live in.”
As Tommy Urglavitch, owner or Urgie’s Cheesesteaks at Generations Park, thanked a veteran that was walking by, he looked out at a sea of people.
It was something strange for his Bridgewater location, which opened five weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions hit restaurants in 2020.
On Saturday, he was dishing out cheesesteaks left and right to customers at the restaurant, which also has a sister location in Harrisonburg, for the first time.
“I’ve never seen it like this before,” he said. “Our staff is having a blast. It’s feels awesome just to see people out.”
Urglavitch said he's looking forward to many more festivals and concerts in Generations Park.
