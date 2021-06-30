Four teams with the Bridgewater Little League program are headed to state tournaments, according to Addison Bowman, who is the coach for one of them.
The Major League softball team for girls ages 10 to 12 will play in the state tourney in Coeburn, in southwest Virginia, starting July 8. Bowman is the coach for that team and has a daughter on the squad.
The Minor league softball team for girls ages 8 to 10 will play in the state tourney in Woodstock in July.
The Major League baseball team for ages 10 to 12 will take part in the state event in Vienna, in northern Virginia, in late July.
The Junior League baseball squad for ages 13-14 at Bridgewater will participate in the state field in late July in Castlewood, also in late July and also in the southwest part of the state.
All four teams had to win at the district 3 level to advance, said Bowman, a graduate of Turner Ashby who played baseball at Virginia Tech and in the minor leagues with the Boston Red Sox from 2002-03. Harrisonburg native Bowman, 41, was part of a Bridgewater Little League team that won a state title in the 1990s.
