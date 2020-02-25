Here we go again.
The men's basketball team at Bridgewater College will return to Farmville today - and this time the stakes are even higher.
The Eagles won Saturday at Hampden-Sydney in central Virginia to secure a spot in the 10-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament.
"For me, it was the best win of the season," Bridgewater coach Steve Enright said Monday. "We were not a lock getting into the tournament."
Now No. 9 seed BC will open play on Tuesday at 7 p.m. - at No. 8 seed Hampden-Sydney. Both teams are guided by first-year head coaches.
"They are very big and we are not," Enright said. "I think we can make up the difference in other ways. We are going to try and tinker with some things defensively."
That is because the Eagles (9-16, 5-11 in the ODAC) gave up 82 points on Saturday. Fortunately for BC, the Eagles scored 88 to keep its season alive.
"It is definitely not something you think about going into a season," Tigers coach Caleb Kimbrough said Monday of facing the same team in back-to-back games. "At the same time, I think it is a good thing. It allows us to have our preparation fresh in our minds. We can adjust quickly to the same opponent and hopefully get the bad taste out of our mouth."
Bridgewater lost the battle of the boards 32-24 and the host Tigers had 19 offensive rebounds - the Eagles had six Saturday.
The BC offensive firepower was paced by Davrion Grier with 28 points and six rebounds; Liam Caswell with 17 points; Chandler Murray with 13 points and nine assists; and Jalil Langston with 10 points and five boards. Kimbrough said Grier and Murray are two of the best players in the league.
"Davrion is, statistically, the most effective player in the league," said Enright, a graduate of Mount Ida College near Boston. "He is a high usage guy; he takes a ton of shots."
He took 15 on Saturday - and made 11.
Hampden-Sydney (13-12, 8-8) was led on Saturday by Ryan Clements with 26 points and Jack Wyatt, who had 25 points and nine boards.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center and will face No. 1 seed Randolph-Macon. The Yellow Jackets (23-2) of Ashland were ranked No. 2 in the nation last week by d3hoops.com but are fifth this week.
Bridgewater, picked to finish last in the 13-team ODAC, has not advanced to Salem since the 2013-14 season, according to Enright.
This comes after the Eagles were 1-6 in January.
"I think we took a step forward in a lot of ways Saturday," said Enright, named the head coach in late September.
The Eagles will try to take another step today.
"Steve has done a great job; he came in at a difficult time of the year," said Kimbrough, a 2008 graduate of ODAC school Guilford. "He has that team very motivated. I think they play very good team ball. Steve has done a great job of having those guys buy-in."
In other college sports:
JMU Swimming Claims Title
The James Madison women's swimming and diving team captured its third straight Colonial Athletic Association title on Saturday night in Christiansburg. JMU's John Wolsh was named CAA diving coach of the year for the fourth season in a row and senior diver Hope Byrum of the Dukes was named most outstanding female diver of the year for the third straight year.
Baseball: EMU Changes Game
With rain in the forecast for Wednesday, Eastern Mennonite University (6-4) has decided to play its baseball game with Averett today at 3 p.m. The game was originally slated for Wednesday at the same time.
Royals pitcher John Judy was named the school's athlete of the week. He is 2-0 with 0.75 ERA this season.
