A Bridgewater man accused of dragging a city police officer while fleeing a traffic stop last year, pleaded guilty Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Tyrone N. Booker, 39, pleaded guilty to felony assault of a police officer, felony eluding and misdemeanor obstruction of justice.
As part of a plea deal, Judge T.J. Wilson issued a roughly seven-year prison sentence with all but one year and 10 months suspended.
Booker, who said he was high on drugs at the time of the offense, told Wilson he’s grateful that he was arrested.
“I’d like to thank the officer that pulled me over,” he said. “I was able to address my issues.”
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Victoria Jensen said the investigation into Booker began on Oct. 5 at about 5 a.m., when a Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy stopped Booker’s vehicle near the intersection of Summit and East Wolfe streets in Harrisonburg for a traffic violation.
Investigators say officers ordered Booker to exit the vehicle multiple times before an officer entered to get him.
While attempting to remove him from the vehicle, investigators say, Booker placed the car into drive and accelerated with the officer partially inside.
A short distance away, the officer was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the pavement.
The deputy on scene began to provide medical aid.
Investigators say Booker fled the scene.
The vehicle was later found in Bridgewater. A bloodhound was used to track the suspect to Barbee Street. A Rockingham County SWAT team entered the house and arrested Booker.
During the capture, police used a Taser twice on Booker.
Investigators say the suspect complained that he couldn’t breathe, so he was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
At the time of the arrest, Booker was on bond from Shenandoah County, where he’s charged with felony drug distribution.
A plea hearing is scheduled for May 26.
