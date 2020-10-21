A Bridgewater man accused of stealing from nearly a dozen city businesses in a roughly seven-month stretch pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Bryan Ray Hedge, 48, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of breaking and entering and felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felony.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Hedge to 50 years in prison with all but six years suspended.
Albertson also ordered Hedge to pay $38,267 in restitution.
Police say the investigation into Hedge began in September 2019 after a series of burglaries at medical practices on Medical Avenue in Harrisonburg.
On Jan. 17, police say, two additional medical offices were broken into in other parts of the city.
In February, the investigation expanded to include the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgewater Police Department and Elkton Police Department after they received information that Hedge might be involved in break-ins in surrounding areas.
According to arrest warrants, Hedge’s victims include: Good Shepherd School and Day Care, Virginia Prosthetics, Internal Medicine Associates, Sentara RMH Palliative Care, Sentara RMH Planning Office, Caitlin Batchelor Dentistry, Harrisonburg Internal Medicine, Don Largent Roofing, Woodbine Cemetery, Cason Chiropractic and Twins Auto Sales.
Hedge was arrested March 19.
Hedge also faced charges in Waynesboro for felony eluding and felony larceny as a third or subsequent offense.
He pleaded guilty on Sept. 9 and received a four-year sentence with all but roughly one year suspended.
He has numerous previous theft-related felony convictions dating back to 2003 in Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties.
