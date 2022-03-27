A third person has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Harrisonburg earlier this month.
Officers arrested Ja’Que Diggs, 19 of Bridgewater, on Saturday, the Harrisonburg Police Department announced on Sunday. He was taken into custody without incident at his workplace, police said.
Diggs is accused of robbing Big Valley Games with a handgun while two accomplices who have already been arrested attempted to distract the employee on March 9. Big Valley Games, located on Baxter Drive in Harrisonburg, is a skill game and slot game business.
Diggs is charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
HPD said it is continuing the investigation, but is "not actively searching for additional suspects," according to a press release.
On March 21, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office arrested Virginia Brown, 53, of Fort Defiance. She is charged with a felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery and participating in an armed robbery. Brown is in custody at the Middle River Regional Jail.
And on March 10, Bridgewater Police Department arrested Melody Wilson, 58, of Bridgewater, on one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of armed robbery as a principal in the second degree. She was released the following day on a $5,000 secured bond.
Brown and Wilson were described by police as regulars of the game center, who were inside when the crime occurred. Police said Brown tried to distract the clerk while Wilson coordinated with the gunman outside on when to enter the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.