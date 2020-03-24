Harrisonburg police arrested a Bridgewater man accused of stealing from nearly a dozen city businesses in the last seven months.
Bryan Ray Hedge, 48, is charged with seven felony counts of breaking and entering, three felony counts of grand larceny, two felony counts of attempted breaking and entering, four misdemeanor counts of property destruction and misdemeanor petit larceny.
Police say the investigation into Hedge began in September after a series of burglaries at medical practices on Medical Avenue in Harrisonburg.
On Jan. 17, police say, two additional medical offices were broken into in other parts of the city.
In February, the investigation expanded to include the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgewater Police Department and Elkton Police Department after they received information that Hedge might be involved in break-ins in surrounding areas.
According to arrest warrants, Hedge’s victims include: Good Shepherd School and Day Care, Virginia Prosthetics, Internal Medicine Associates, Sentara RMH Palliative Care, Sentara RMH Planning Office, Caitlin Batchelor Dentistry, Harrisonburg Internal Medicine, Don Largent Roofing, Woodbine Cemetery, Cason Chiropractic and Twins Auto Sales.
Charges are pending in other jurisdictions.
Hedge was arrested Thursday and appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Friday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9.
Hedge was previously arrested on Feb. 5 on charges in Bridgewater of felony drug possession, felony possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs and felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felony.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 8.
Hedge also has pending charges in Waynesboro for felony eluding and felony larceny as a third or subsequent offense. Prosecutors plan to present evidence to a grand jury on May 11.
He has numerous previous theft-related felony convictions dating back to 2003 in Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties.
Hedge is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
