For the past 23 years, including 10 as chief of police, Joe Simmons helped Bridgewater become one of the safest small towns in Virginia.
But at the end of September, he plans to hang up his badge and pass that responsibility to someone else. He said he’s filed for retirement after 30 years of police work.
“I’ll miss the people,” Simmons said. “I enjoyed what I did. It wasn’t hard to come to work.”
He started at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in November 1989 part-time as a dispatcher.
Simmons originally wanted to be a firefighter. He was first hired by Fairfax County as a firefighter, but was wait-listed.
He was then hired by Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, but the sheriff’s office made him a better offer.
In May 1990, he became a jailer and in February 1991 he became a road deputy.
In 1996 he was assigned to the SWAT team and in 1997 to the RUSH Drug Task Force, a team of officers from Rockingham County, the Virginia State Police, Harrisonburg Police Department and federal drug agents.
He said he enjoyed working drug cases that ended in federal court, because oftentimes defendants would end up with longer sentences.
“It seemed more rewarding to finish a case on the federal side,” Simmons said.
In July 1998, Simmons joined the Bridgewater Police Department as a patrol officer. He worked his way up to chief in 2011.
During his time, he handled a few tense moments.
On Nov. 14, 2006, Audrel Watson, then 55, entered a Bridgewater home planning to kill himself in front of the mother of his child. But police foiled the plot.
At about 9 a.m., Watson arrived at his estranged girlfriend’s home on Cindie Lane. The couple had been broken up for several years.
Watson beat her with a pistol and hit her and kicked her until she passed out. He then held her at gunpoint for eight hours, ordering her to send his letters to local media.
Bridgewater police arrived at about 3 p.m. Watson then pointed his 9 mm pistol at the officer who walked to the woman’s front door. At the time, Simmons was covering the back door of the home.
Watson soon put his gun down and surrendered.
Minus the occasional domestic situation, Bridgewater remains mostly crime free.
Mayor Ted Flory said Simmons’ work will be sorely missed.
“If I had my choice, he wouldn’t retire,” Flory said. “He’s done an amazing job in Bridgewater. The model of community policing they follow serves the citizens very well.”
He said the low crime rate is directly associated with the police department’s cooperation with the residents and vice-versa.
“One doesn’t happen without the other,” Flory said.” The police officers seem eager to greet people on the sidewalk. They’re very approachable and that attribute of your police force starts at the top.”
While he leaves the department, Simmons said there’s a few challenges police officers in general will have to figure out moving forward.
He said the rhetoric by national media pundits that police are bad needs to be addressed.
Simmons said most police officers are good people who care about the people in their community.
“You have to have empathy. It’s not us against them,” Simmons said. “You have to police with an open mind. It’s customer service.”
He said the state also needs to address how it handles those suffering with mental health issues.
Earlier this month, Western State Hospital in Staunton, along with four other mental health hospitals in Virginia, ceased accepting new patients because of low staffing levels, according to a letter from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Over the years, several law enforcement organizations, police departments and sheriffs have expressed concern over the lack of bed space for mental health patients.
This left officers often driving across the state to bring a patient to a mental health facility with an open bed, creating a lack of officers on patrol.
“It’s putting a Band-Aid on the situation, it’s not fixing it,” Simmons said.
While in retirement, Simmons said he plans to continue working.
He said he might do contract work for the government doing background and record checks
“It’s time to take on a new challenge,” he said.
His last day is Sept. 30. A search for his replacement is ongoing.
Carlyle Whitelow, a longtime Bridgewater resident, said he’s going miss Simmons.
Whitelow is famous for standing at the Dairy Queen every morning waving to those heading to work. He said he often sees Simmons drive by.
“I’ve known him since he was a little boy,” Whitelow said. “He’s such a great, great fellow. Everyone respects him so highly. He’s been a blessing to Bridgewater.”
